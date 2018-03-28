Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring Taxi Spotted on the Green Hell

Remember the days when the BMW M5 was the only well-known Ring Taxi? Well, those times are now behind us and you can get chauffered round the Green Hell in various machines. Sure, the Ms are still present at the infamous German track, but you can also go for toys like the Jaguar F-Type and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Well, it seems we can now talk about a new Nurburgring Cabbie, one that can dominate them all, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Can you imagine occupying the passenger seat of the Huracan Performante Ring Taxi and kindly asking your driver to play the "follow that car" game on the world's toughest racetrack? Prepare €299 ($370 at the current exchange rates) per lap and you should be able to do that. Of course, such an experience might give you a terrible itch to jump behind the wheel, but this is another story for another time. As if the normal, 610 hp Huracan wasn't enough, RingTaxi has added the Performante incarnation of the Raging Bull to its list of track day cabs.The supercar, which seems to be dressed in Rosso Mars, a color we enjoyed while testing the Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale , easily dominates the landscape thanks to its sheer looks, so we can only imagine how it feels to be driven around in one of these 640 hp monsters.Keep in mind that the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is currently the second quickest production car around the Ring, with the 6:52 lap time of the Italian having only been beaten by the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a 700 hp twin-turbo animal that managed to get round the Nordschleife in 6:47.Sure, both the GT2 RS and the Performante's rankings will drop this year, with a host of spicy machines threatening their times. From the 765 hp Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to the 800 hp McLaren Senna , there are multiple machines waiting to blitz the Nurburgring in 2018.Then again, the Sant'Agata Bolognese supercar we're talking about is animated by a naturally aspirated V10, so few machines out there can match its scream. Oh, and let's not forget the mid-engined animal's active aerodynamics.Can you imagine occupying the passenger seat of the Huracan Performante Ring Taxi and kindly asking your driver to play the "follow that car" game on the world's toughest racetrack? Prepare €299 ($370 at the current exchange rates) per lap and you should be able to do that. Of course, such an experience might give you a terrible itch to jump behind the wheel, but this is another story for another time.