2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata (ND2) Coming With 181 Horsepower, Minor Upgrades

Known as ND, the fourth-generation MX-5 Miata is up for a mid-cycle refresh. Dubbed ND2, the facelifted Mazda roadster benefits from an overhauled 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G that develops 181 horsepower (184 PS) and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm).
More or less confirmed in March 2018 by a document filed with the NHTSA, the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata comes back into focus thanks to inside information from a Canadian dealer. How did the automaker pull off the 26 horsepower and 3 pound-feet improvement? First of all, increased rev capacity is of the essence, meaning that the 6,800-rpm redline has been cranked up to at least 7,000 revolutions per minute.
Four ultra-light pistons and lighter connecting rods, as well as a more aggressive crankshaft profile and higher flow for the intake and exhaust are confirmed. The throttle body is larger, but that’s not all there is to the ND2. The new dual-mass flywheel increases the drivetrain’s complexity but improves NVH. On the other hand, the DMF should be checked for wear with each replacement of the clutch.
There’s no information available for the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine for the time being, so let’s move on to the changes brought by Mazda to other areas of improvement. A telescoping steering wheel, rearview parking camera, and Smart City Braking System are the highlights. Oh, and by the way, 2018 MY production at the Hiroshima plant has reportedly ended in preparation for the switch to 2019 Miata (and RF).
Although we’re talking the Canada-spec MX-5 on this occasion, there’s something you should know about the trim levels. And that is, the entry-level GX will be discontinued, meaning that the GS will transition to base specification. For reference, the GX and GS are comparable to the U.S.-spec Sport and Club. These being said, the 2019 GS comes with more standard equipment than the 2018 GS.
“So you’re telling me the MX-5 will get more expensive?” Unfortunately yes, these changes come at a price. For future reference, the 2018 model year Sport retails at $25,295, with the equivalent GX starting at CAD 31,900.
