2021 Hyundai i30 Facelift Shows Redesigned Front Fascia

The i30 is to Hyundai what the Golf is to Volkswagen. In production since 2007, the compact hatchback, liftback sedan, and station wagon enter 2020 with different exterior styling and a few changes to the cockpit.
The third generation – codenamed PD – dates back to 2016. Also known as the Elantra GT in the United States, the i30 features all-new LED headlights for the 2020 model year. The sharper bumper design and different mesh for the grilles and intakes complement the V-shaped daytime running lights, giving the European specification a slightly more dynamic character.
Take a look at the extremities of the front bumper. Apparently wider than the outgoing model, the i30 N Line further includes matte-black winglets and a lip spoiler. 16-, 17-, and 18-inch alloy wheels were confirmed by Hyundai, along with a digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Qi wireless phone charging.
The European office has also confirmed the i30 Wagon will be available with the N Line package in addition to the hatchback and i30 Fastback. Scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show next month, the facelifted model could also drop the 1.4 MPI naturally aspirated engine option.
2021 emissions targets could prove to be the final nail in the coffin of that powerplant, meaning that the 1.0 T-GDI three-cylinder turbo will become the entry-level engine. The 1.4-liter T-GDI, a turbo diesel, and 2.0-liter T-GDI of the i30 N are three other obvious options for the 2021 model year.
Because Kia has recently introduced the plug-in hybrid XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon, Hyundai may follow suit unless the South Korean automaker considers that the i30 PHEV would cannibalize with the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. After all, the underpinnings are pretty much similar.
There’s no denying the facelift will hike up the starting price of the i30, but only time will tell by how much. The outgoing model in hatchback flavor starts at 17,990 euros in Germany, 17,355 pounds sterling in the United Kingdom, and 20,650 dollars for the Elantra GT in the United States.
