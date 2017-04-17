Mazda MX-5 ND Gets Reviewed by Regular Car

He says he doesn't like the angry-looking headlights, not because they don't look good, but because the Miata is a "Labrador on a greeting card, not a pit bull on a rap angle."But he makes an interesting point about them. Mazda didn't have to market the new NX-5 to owners of the older model because they will buy one anyway. But the Japanese automaker wanted a part of the Miller Light market of BMW roadster buyers, and they want angry headlights.Apparently, the ND is the only Mazda that's slow-car-fast, the only modern car that Mr. Regular has driven to do this. What did you expect from a roadster with family car displacement.With only 700 miles on the clock and bought a week before the review, this is the newest car Regular Car has ever driven. But that didn't stop him from making fun of the owner's music collection.As far as the boring stuff is concerned, this particular MX-5 is getting about 30 mpg on commutes, but I don't think it's fair to mention that since this is such a new car. The ride is a bit firm, and the reviewer makes a comment about the tires being thin.While most sportscars have gotten bigger over the years, the new Miata is smaller, shorter. But it's built to a higher standard and tries to be a good GT car on the side. So if the performance bug bites you and you want to go slow-car-fast, you're looking at your primary option.