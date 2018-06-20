2019 Mazda MX-5 Officially Gets Power Boost for Europe

One of the most lovable open tops on the market, the Mazda MX-5, will get a refreshed version of 2019, one that is a bit less than a facelift and a bit more than just another trim level.

13 photos



Both the 1.5 and 2.0-liter engines of the car have been tweaked to offer improved combustion and greater torque. Mazda made the two units capable of complying with the Euro 6d Temp emission regulations that would come into effect later this year in Europe.



For the engine with bigger displacement, Mazda has also increased the number of revs and added some acoustic tuning. The 2.0-liter now spins at up to 7,500 rpm, up from 6,800 rpm. As a result of the tuning, the power of the unit has also gone up from 160 to 184 ps.



As far as safety technologies are concerned, the 2019 MX-5 now comes with pedestrian avoidance system, reverse brake support, driver attention alert, traffic sign recognition and a rearview camera.



Visually, there aren’t any major changes, hence the 2019 model can’t be called a facelift per se. The refreshed MX-5 will be available with a new brown canopy color for soft-top models and a darker paint finish for both 16" and 17" alloy wheels.



Mazda says the new and improved version of the MX-5 would be available in Europe starting this August. No details on the pricing have been released.



