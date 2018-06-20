autoevolution
 

2019 Mazda MX-5 Officially Gets Power Boost for Europe

20 Jun 2018, 11:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
One of the most lovable open tops on the market, the Mazda MX-5, will get a refreshed version of 2019, one that is a bit less than a facelift and a bit more than just another trim level.
13 photos
2019 Mazda MX-52019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan2019 Mazda MX-5 Gets 184 HP, Other Updates in Japan
The Japanese mostly decided to upgrade the engines available in the range, as a means to "enhance the inimitable thrill of the Jinba Ittai driving experience." The upgrades are to make their way into both the regular open top and the RF versions of the MX-5. The changes are the same announced by Mazda for the Japanese market earlier this month. 

Both the 1.5 and 2.0-liter engines of the car have been tweaked to offer improved combustion and greater torque. Mazda made the two units capable of complying with the Euro 6d Temp emission regulations that would come into effect later this year in Europe.

For the engine with bigger displacement, Mazda has also increased the number of revs and added some acoustic tuning. The 2.0-liter now spins at up to 7,500 rpm, up from 6,800 rpm. As a result of the tuning, the power of the unit has also gone up from 160 to 184 ps. 

As far as safety technologies are concerned, the 2019 MX-5 now comes with pedestrian avoidance system, reverse brake support, driver attention alert, traffic sign recognition and a rearview camera.

Visually, there aren’t any major changes, hence the 2019 model can’t be called a facelift per se. The refreshed MX-5 will be available with a new brown canopy color for soft-top models and a darker paint finish for both 16" and 17" alloy wheels.

Mazda says the new and improved version of the MX-5 would be available in Europe starting this August. No details on the pricing have been released.

The current generation of the MX-5 was introduced in 2015, with the RF version arriving one year later. Back in 2000, the model was named by the Guinness Book of World Records the best-selling two-seat sports car in history, but the record has since been updated in 2016, being purchased over a million times since its creation in 1989.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Mazda MX-5 Mazda SKYACTIV Miata
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
 
 