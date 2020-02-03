Mazda’s New Rotary Sports Car May Actually Get SkyActiv-X Straight-Six Engine

5 Mazda Miata "Tail Happy" Has a V12 at the Back, See-Through Wheels

Following the introduction of the RX-Vision and Vision Coupe concepts, the rumor mill started questioning about Mazda’s plans for the long-anticipated rotary sports car . Nicknamed RX-9 because it would replace the RX-8, the mystery model still hasn’t shown up for the Japanese automaker’s 100th anniversary. 55 photos



“It should have a turbocharger and make between 350 and 450 horsepower,” according to Jalopnik, but then again, isn’t



May 2019 is when Mazda announced



The diesel should get a compressor like every other turbo diesel in production these days, but the SkyActiv-X utilizes a different type of forced induction. More to the point, the 2.0-liter version with four cylinders has a Roots supercharger on the side of the engine, maintaining the air supply to the combustion chambers.



Mazda doesn’t believe in CVTs and downsized turbocharging, hence the design of the SkyActiv-X. The Japanese automaker’s engineers have always been a little different from the rest of their peers, starting from the rotary-engined Cosmo of the 1960s and the rotary range-extended crossover twinned with the MX-30.



Speaking of which, even the MX-30 is a different breed of battery-electric crossover for a particularly curious reason. No, it’s not the clamshell doors that Mazda calls “freestyle doors.” We’re talking about the 35.5- kWh battery, which is seriously small capacity-wise when compared to the likes of the Nissan Leaf.



The reasoning behind this choice? According to the head of Mazda Europe’s research and development center – Christian Schultze – it’s for achieving the lowest possible carbon emissions in terms of life cycle. While that may sound unclear to some customers, the man has a point. On the other hand, the MX-30 is better suited to commuting rather than long-distance travel on the motorway or interstate.



Turning our attention back to the RX-9, a mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid SkyActiv-X with an inline-six arrangement sounds like an interesting proposition. It would help the RX-9 rival the 2020 Toyota GR Supra, but as mentioned beforehand, a rotary is more appropriate.



