1962 Chevrolet C10 Restomod Rides So Low Even Light Can’t Escape It

There is more than one way of slamming a car so close to the ground that you can almost hear the sounds it makes as it rubs against the tarmac, but only just a few of them also leave you with a sense of awe. The path chosen by custom builder John Covington of Steed Design seems to be one of those right ways.
Using a 1962 Chevrolet C10 as a starting point, the builder came up with the custom machine depicted in the gallery above. One with the clean-looking metal panels of the body stretching so low that it is impossible to see light coming from the other side.
The overall shape and size of the pickup have been retained, but the body panels and all other parts were mounted on a 2019 Porterbuilt frame chassis that employs an e-Level Wi-Fi suspension. Under the hood sits a 6.0-liter V8 LS engine worked by a new 4-speed automatic transmission.
Other hardware is new as well. This embodiment of the pickup is packed with a COMP camshaft, stainless-steel headers, Cerakote exhaust, performance intake, and American Billet serpentine belt system.
The interior is at about the same level of sophistication. The bucket seats are dressed in custom Pearl Black Katzkin leather, there’s a metal dash with iPlay media center, hands-free phone, backup camera, and subwoofer.
As per John Covington, the car is brand new and has never been seen on the road before. The build was completed in December 2019 following two years of work.
In mid-January, the custom C10 goes under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in Arizona with no reserve. That means that if you have the stomach for it, it can be yours as long as you offer the most money for it, regardless of how much or little that is.
The overall shape and size of the pickup have been retained, but the body panels and all other parts were mounted on a 2019 Porterbuilt frame chassis that employs an e-Level Wi-Fi suspension. Under the hood sits a 6.0-liter V8 LS engine worked by a new 4-speed automatic transmission.
Other hardware is new as well. This embodiment of the pickup is packed with a COMP camshaft, stainless-steel headers, Cerakote exhaust, performance intake, and American Billet serpentine belt system.
The interior is at about the same level of sophistication. The bucket seats are dressed in custom Pearl Black Katzkin leather, there’s a metal dash with iPlay media center, hands-free phone, backup camera, and subwoofer.
As per John Covington, the car is brand new and has never been seen on the road before. The build was completed in December 2019 following two years of work.
In mid-January, the custom C10 goes under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction in Arizona with no reserve. That means that if you have the stomach for it, it can be yours as long as you offer the most money for it, regardless of how much or little that is.