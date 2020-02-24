Locked and Loaded 1942 Ford Military Jeep Can Be Legally Driven on the Road

Historically, the SUVs we see in such great numbers on the roads today can trace their roots all the way back to the military vehicles of the Second World War. And in the world of military machines, there are few as emblematic as the Jeep.
Built in vast quantities and countless versions for the Allied forces, the original Jeep was the result of the combined effort of the entire American car industry. Two companies produced this vehicle, namely Willys and Ford.
Their iconic design and incredible ability to handle anything from asphalt to crater-ridden terrain have made the Jeep one of the precursors of all modern-day SUVs in general, and the current line of Jeep cars that to some extent still retain lines of the original design.
Military vehicles made during the war years are not something one sees on the road on a regular basis, but in Italy it has been known to happen.
The 1942 Ford GPW you see in the gallery above – GPW was the name Ford gave to the variant it made for the Army - is in part responsible for that.
The car has been found decades ago in a graveyard of military machines somewhere in the Tunisian desert. It was brought to Italy and restored, having been registered for the first time in 1967. In the time that has passed since, it was fitted with a lighting system that apparently makes it legal on Italian roads.
The car is said to have seen action in the desert as part of the Quartermaster Corps of the U.S. Army before being confined to its resting place. After it was rescued, it got restored with the camouflage colors of the SAS, and was fitted with a Browning machine gun, in addition to the existing armament and other battle-worthy hardware.
Those who are into this type of cars should know it is up for grabs, as it will sell at the RM Sotheby’s Essen auction at the end of March.
Their iconic design and incredible ability to handle anything from asphalt to crater-ridden terrain have made the Jeep one of the precursors of all modern-day SUVs in general, and the current line of Jeep cars that to some extent still retain lines of the original design.
Military vehicles made during the war years are not something one sees on the road on a regular basis, but in Italy it has been known to happen.
The 1942 Ford GPW you see in the gallery above – GPW was the name Ford gave to the variant it made for the Army - is in part responsible for that.
The car has been found decades ago in a graveyard of military machines somewhere in the Tunisian desert. It was brought to Italy and restored, having been registered for the first time in 1967. In the time that has passed since, it was fitted with a lighting system that apparently makes it legal on Italian roads.
The car is said to have seen action in the desert as part of the Quartermaster Corps of the U.S. Army before being confined to its resting place. After it was rescued, it got restored with the camouflage colors of the SAS, and was fitted with a Browning machine gun, in addition to the existing armament and other battle-worthy hardware.
Those who are into this type of cars should know it is up for grabs, as it will sell at the RM Sotheby’s Essen auction at the end of March.