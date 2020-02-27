1960 Olson Van’s Rear Scrapes the Asphalt Like a Pro

In the history of carmakers, the name Olson doesn’t ring that many bells. The company, founded right after the war, in 1946, is not exactly known to the general public of today, mostly because the type of vehicles it makes are not at all mainstream.
The company is in the business of making aluminum walk-in vans, and it has been so ever since its creation. They’re not spectacularly-looking, they’re not powerful, and you’re more than likely to forget if you ever saw one.
Except this one here, pictured in the gallery above as the dream ride for serial killers.
Officially called the 1960 GMC Grumman Olson by its builders, this panel van retains some of its original flavor, in the form of a patina-stained, paint-less body, but tries to add modern hardware like a new engine and air ride suspension.
The engine powering this build is a 383ci (6.2-liter) linked to an automatic transmission, but it is not this piece that impresses the most.
What turns heads is how low to the ground the van can sit when the air suspension is used properly. In fact, it is so effective that it gives a new meaning to the term walk-in.
In the gallery above you can see exactly how low the body can get: so low that the rear looks like it’s glued to the road, and it’s nearly certain to scrape the asphalt once it gets going.
The van, exactly as you can see it here, is for sale and is listed as one of the cars that will go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson Glendale auction at the beginning of March.
The auction house does not say how much it hopes to fetch for it, but we’re more than certain someone will be willing to pay quite the sum to get it.
