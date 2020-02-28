1955 Chevrolet 3100 Is How You Choose the Colors for a Custom Build

Part of the Advance-Design series, the range of Chevrolet 3100 pickups was introduced by the American carmaker in the late 1940s, alongside the bigger 3600 and 3800. It came to be as Chevy was beginning to shift its naming policy from using monikers like Thriftmaster to using numbers that are meant to represent the car’s cargo capacity.
In the Advance-Design series the 3100 was the smallest, as a half-ton truck. It played its part though in making pickups the market favorites they are today, and became in the process one of the most sought after platforms in the tuning industry.
Since the start of the year we witnessed a large number of 3100s going under the hammer at various auctions across the U.S., while others, like the 1952 model we talked about at the beginning of January, are waiting a buyer on specialized websites.
Depending on how much work and technology went into remaking them, 3100 trucks can go for six-figures sums at times.
During the Palm Beach RM Sotheby’s auction at the end of March another 3100 will go under the hammer, this time with no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
In this case, we are talking about a 1955 model year that has been rebuilt and brought to mint condition. Riding on differently-sized wheels front and back, the build looks clean, shiny, and most importantly maintains the allure of the original.
The same can be said for the interior, where the colors and materials have been perfectly chosen to match the exterior and the clean, painstakingly crafted seats, doors, and dashboard.
There aren’t many technical details available about this particular truck, and we know very little about its performances. What is known is that it uses a V8 engine fitted with dual Edelbrock carburetors and linked to a floor-shifted automatic transmission.
Since the start of the year we witnessed a large number of 3100s going under the hammer at various auctions across the U.S., while others, like the 1952 model we talked about at the beginning of January, are waiting a buyer on specialized websites.
Depending on how much work and technology went into remaking them, 3100 trucks can go for six-figures sums at times.
During the Palm Beach RM Sotheby’s auction at the end of March another 3100 will go under the hammer, this time with no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
In this case, we are talking about a 1955 model year that has been rebuilt and brought to mint condition. Riding on differently-sized wheels front and back, the build looks clean, shiny, and most importantly maintains the allure of the original.
The same can be said for the interior, where the colors and materials have been perfectly chosen to match the exterior and the clean, painstakingly crafted seats, doors, and dashboard.
There aren’t many technical details available about this particular truck, and we know very little about its performances. What is known is that it uses a V8 engine fitted with dual Edelbrock carburetors and linked to a floor-shifted automatic transmission.