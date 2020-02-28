Brits to Race Ferrari 488 Challenge at Donington, Brands Hatch for 1st Time

SpaceX Starlink to Help U.S. Air Force Shoot Down Cruise Missiles

Way back in 1993, Ferrari launched a motorsport series dedicated to owners of Prancing Horse cars. Called Ferrari Challenge, the series is one of the most important single make motorsport events not on one, but on three continents. 8 photos



The Ferrari 488 Challenge is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that develops well above 600 hp, making it ideal for racing on the track. The event is currently taking place in Europe, North America and Asia, but as of last year a fourth offshoot, dedicated to customers in the UK, was created.When it started globally, the Ferrari Challenge was dedicated to owners of 348 Berlinettas, but periodically moved to newer cars and cycled through the 458 Challenge, and 458 Challenge Evoluzione. Presently, race organizers allow the entry of 488 Challenge owners.Ferrari says the UK competition proved to be a success last year, so it decided to run it again in 2020, this time adding to the competition roster two of the most iconic tracks on the British islands in the same season: Donington Park and Brands Hatch.This year’s season starts in Donington on March 17 and ends in September at Silverstone. Brands Hatch comes in July, right before the last race of the competition.“We are thrilled that the first season of the Ferrari Challenge UK was an incredible success, and this has given us great momemtum to build on this series for 2020,” said in a statement Francesco Balli, regional manager, Ferrari North Europe."We are delighted to welcome many of the drivers from 2019 back to the grid this year, as well as some new drivers who will be taking to the track in their Ferrari 488 Challenge for the very first time. We’ve also seen some clients use the Ferrari Challenge UK series to progress and compete in the Ferrari Challenge Europe season this year, which is exactly what we had hoped.”The Ferrari 488 Challenge is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that develops well above 600 hp, making it ideal for racing on the track.

