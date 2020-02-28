Candy Apple Red Ford Street Rod Hides a Massive 502ci Engine Under the Long Hood

From the moment your eyes fall on it, this Ford street rod gets imprinted into your brain. Maybe it’s because of the Candy Apple Red that dresses the body, or the curvy lines of the design, but whatever the reason, you can never unsee it. And in this case that’s a good thing.
The car displayed in the gallery above is officially named Ford Victoria. One should not confuse this, of course, with the Crown Victoria of the 1990s, as its underpinnings and general styling go way back before then, to the early 1930s, when the only cars rolling off the Blue Oval’s assembly lines were the Model B, the Model 18, and the Model 40.
So, yes, the styling sort of belongs to that era, but the mechanical parts do not.
Whereas the engines of choice for Ford back then were usually 201ci or 221ci (3.3 or 3.6-liters), this car here packs a much more monstrous one. We’re talking about a fuel-injected 502ci (8.2-liters) V8, linked to an automatic transmission.
The retro look of the car hides important technological upgrades, that can go as far as having a camera fitted in a flip-down license plate, and a stereo system that includes a 12-inch subwoofer and speakers so many and large they are sure to cause some mayhem.
Subtle touches are abundant, and they include Harley-Davidson valve covers on solenoid cut-offs, and even a milled V8 symbol for the gas cap. Also, at the back, a very stylized V adorns the center of the car.
The car is currently on the auction block of the Mecum Glendale sale, which takes place one week from now. There is no estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch during the event. More details about the 1933 Ford Victoria can be found at this link.
