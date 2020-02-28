Bultaco's Pursang is Revived with eTrack and eStreet Models

Bultaco was a Spanish manufacturer that focused on building two-stroke motorcycles, especially for motocross competitions, and it known mainly for the Pursang model. Today Pursang wants to revive the myth that died in the past with newer technologies, and that is by replacing the internal combustion engine with an electric motor.
To achieve the first steps of the revival, Pursang has announced two models of electric motorcycles, the E-Track and the E-Street. With this lineup, they should cover most of the electric bike fanbase, as the E-Track model is the bigger and more expensive brother of the cheaper and budget-oriented E-Street.
The E-Track model has an 11 kW electric motor, which propels the bike to a maximum speed of 120 kph (74.5 mph). The range is approximately 140 km (87 miles), having three 48 V batteries with a 7.2 kW/h energy capacity. The transmission is done by a belt and chain combo, possibly due to some design flaws. The chassis is made with tubular chrome-molybdenum, which makes the bike sturdy. The bodywork is done from laminated carbon, and the wheels are 18-inch sized aluminum ring with steel spokes. The weight of this model is around 147 kg (324 lb), which makes it a little heavier than a dirt bike, but lighter than a lightweight adventure bike.
Regarding the E-Street model, it is powered by a smaller 8 kW motor, with a top speed of 100 kph (62 mph). The range is only 100 km (62 miles), and is coupled with two 48 V batteries with a capacity of 3.2 kW/h. The transmission, chassis, and wheels are the same as on the E-Track model, the difference being between the plastic bodywork and the lower weight due to having only two batteries (132 kg – 291 lb).
The prices will start at €13,700 ($15,000) for the E-Track model and €9,700 ($10,000) for the E-Street. Pursang claims that 72 eTrack units will be produced by September 2020 and you can make a reservation on their site.
