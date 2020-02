Bultaco's Pursang is Revived with eTrack and eStreet Models

kW

To achieve the first steps of the revival, Pursang has announced two models of electric motorcycles, the E-Track and the E-Street. With this lineup, they should cover most of the electric bike fanbase, as the E-Track model is the bigger and more expensive brother of the cheaper and budget-oriented E-Street.The E-Track model has an 11electric motor, which propels the bike to a maximum speed of 120 kph (74.5 mph). The range is approximately 140 km (87 miles), having three 48 V batteries with a 7.2 kW/h energy capacity. The transmission is done by a belt and chain combo, possibly due to some design flaws. The chassis is made with tubular chrome-molybdenum, which makes the bike sturdy. The bodywork is done from laminated carbon, and the wheels are 18-inch sized aluminum ring with steel spokes. The weight of this model is around 147 kg (324 lb), which makes it a little heavier than a dirt bike, but lighter than a lightweight adventure bike.Regarding the E-Street model, it is powered by a smaller 8 kW motor, with a top speed of 100 kph (62 mph). The range is only 100 km (62 miles), and is coupled with two 48 V batteries with a capacity of 3.2 kW/h. The transmission, chassis, and wheels are the same as on the E-Track model, the difference being between the plastic bodywork and the lower weight due to having only two batteries (132 kg – 291 lb).The prices will start at €13,700 ($15,000) for the E-Track model and €9,700 ($10,000) for the E-Street. Pursang claims that 72 eTrack units will be produced by September 2020 and you can make a reservation on their site.