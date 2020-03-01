Torch Red 1957 Ranch Is How Ford Should Have Made the 300 Few Still Remember

In the history of Ford, the 300 nameplate is not a very well known one. If anything, people tend to associate this number, when used for a car model, with Chrysler. But there was a Ford 300 sometime in the past.
To be fair, probably not even Ford remembers this model. The car was on sale for just one year, in 1963, and was supposed to be slotted right beneath the Galaxie. That means it was the entry-level, at the bottom of the pit, with no equipment that could be considered luxury, or even close to that.
If they dig deep enough in their memories, people might remember that this car was primarily used as taxis – there were some that made their way in the police force. Even so, it was quickly out the door, and stopped being made in 1964.
Even if for most the Ford 300 doesn’t right that many bells, there are some who even ventured in remaking it, with a modern, hot rod twist. Like the guys currently selling a remade 300 at the Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona.
The car we have here is officially called 1957 Ford 300 Ranch – in the carmaker’s speak of that era, Ranch stood for wagon – and is one of the best-looking examples we’ve seen.
Draped in a color called Torch Red, this build looks like nothing that ever rolled the assembly lines in terms of shine and bling.The perfectly crafted colors scheme and the attention to detail make this build unique, including at the interior where nearly everything is custom-made, from the gauges to the woodgrain body trim that adorns the doors.
We are being told that not a single piece of this car escaped the attention of its builder. Even the engine, a huge 460ci powerplant (7.5-liters) has been rebuild before being connected to the 3-speed automatic transmission.
Mecum does not give an estimate of how much it hopes to fetch for the car.
