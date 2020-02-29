1933 Ford Hi-Boy Is a Flaming Hot Rod Powered by a Chevy Engine

There was quite the number of hiboys in the avalanche of custom cars we covered the past few months, but few of them look as exciting as the one we have here.
Officially called by its builder – a shop by the name Arizona Hot Rods – 1933 Ford Hi-Boy, the car was completed way back in 2005, as a true representative of the class it is meant for. And we don’t mean here exclusively in terms of design, but also in terms of hardware used during the build.
The design of the car is you typical, low-riding build, with the four magnesium wheels – two baby moons located at the front and two larger, Halibrands ones at the rear – located far outside the body. The large, swept-back front end leads to a long hood, an almost vertical windscreen, and a cabin over which sits a retractable roof.
The pitch-black fiberglass body of the car is adorned, on the sides and front hood, with orange, yellow and blue flames, which combine with the nickel on the wheels and radiator grille to provide a great deal of contrast.
The interior continues the exterior motif, with a retro feel coming from the black bench with red stitching, and the multiple gauges. Modern amenities include a multimedia system with a 7-inch screen, a 10 inch subwoofer, and speakers at the rear.
As usual when talking about custom-made Ford, under the hood there is no Blue-Oval made engine, but a Chevrolet one. In this case, we are talking about a 383ci (6.3-liters) of unspecified power.
This particular car is currently listed as for sale during the Mecum Glendale auction in the second decade of March. There is no estimate on how much the car could fetch, but if you plan on bidding for it you should know the current seller says $125,000 went into making it what it is today.
