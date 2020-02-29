Ford F-350 Super Duty "Mother of Slammed" Can Tow Like a Champ

The whole purpose of a heavy-duty truck is to act like a workhorse that's even more capable than your standard pickup, so why would anybody bring such a machine to the ground? Let's try to answer that question with the help of the Ford sitting before us.
We're looking at an F-350 Super Duty, one that might seem to have lost touch with reality in its quest to caress the road. However, this isn't true.
You see, this isn't a static build. Instead, the machine has been bagged using a setup supplied by Accuair. So the ground clearance doesn't have to stick to the uber-limited value seen in these pics.
This isn't some random build, with the Blue Oval madness coming from a shop called Phat Phabrikationz. We're talking about an Oklahoma-based specialist who adores giving such treatment to all sorts of trucks, new and old, heavy-duty or not.
And, to return to the question mentioned in the intro, the company wanted us to know that its trucks can still tow like they're supposed to.
So what better to haul on a trailer if not... a pair of pickup trucks that had received a somewhat similar transformation? You'll find the proof in the second and third social media posts below.
Whether we applaud such idiosyncratic stunts or would rather bring them back to stock with our own hands, we have to understand that this custom car subculture is getting stronger, so there won't be fewer of these contraptions.
And we haven't even reached the dark corners of such a pathway in the story above. In fact, we've discussed such a project yesterday. I'm referring to a Ford F-250 Super Duty "facelift" for a second-generation Bronco, with the transfer of parts involving both the exterior and the interior of the truck-based SUV.
