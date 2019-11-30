Matching Slammed Silverado and GMC Sierra Trucks Are Yin-Yang Twins

From what we understand, these rides were ordered by real-life brothers, and they got a lot of attention at SEMA. Both the Chevy Silverado and the GMC Sietta are brand new, having been launched about a year ago, and projects like these are still quite rare. Tell us if you've spotted any other ones.Anyway, the custom chop was done at Phat Phabz, a shop from Oklahoma City specializing in stuff like this. Of course, it's not to everybody's taste, and the practicality of the truck is basically gone. But low-riders are a big part of American custom vehicle culture, plus getting stuff out of the back is now much easier.Of course, you can't just take a factory truck off the assembly line and have it looking like this. The build requires a special frame without which the tires would be able to go that deep.Fenders also need to be completely re-engineered around some specially stamped metal tubs. In this case, the air suspension comes from Accuair, and it works in conjunction with custom shafts and arms.The GMC Sierra is the cleanest of the two, featuring an all-white body with 28-inch polished wheels matching all the chrome. On the other hand, the Silverado sports some more attention-grabbing rose gold alloys of the same size which contrasts against the all-black bodywork.GM is doing its best to differentiate these nameplates in terms of styling. Besides the grille, one noticeable change is the shape of the wheel arch. The from 2019 on, the Silverado will have this round shape while the Sierra sports three rounded angles.