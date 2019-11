But despite the fiasco that was the sequel trilogy, this is pretty good. You've got José Pedro, the guy who got his eyes crushed in by Clegane in GoT, playing the role of a bounty hunter with a cowboy theme, plus Baby Yoda is freaking adorable.Anyway, one of the first episodes of the show brings forth a rusty-looking old vehicle called the Jawa Sandcrawler. A java clan uses this to strip down the main protagonist's ship. Star Wars buffs will remember it from 1977's A New Hope, but we needed a special video to explain what the heck the Sandcrawler is and how it fits in a universe with lasers and robot armies.You can check that out below. However, it does not explain why the Tesla truck looks kind of like the Jawa's mode of transportation, especially in this modified rendering by render.richter. He used the "widebody fixes everything" mantra and turned the Cybertruck into a race car with chunky tires and a geometric wing. It's barely recognizable from the original, but other artists had a similar vision, as seen in Basil Design's artwork that's also embedded below.The meme truck has been examined by every news outlet day and night since its reveal, and we can't imagine Tesla is unhappy with the free publicity or the insane amount of preorders. It's strange to think that in three or four years, this will be a common sight in parking lots and traffic jams.Can you imagine a brick-like vehicle with a marble countertop for a dashboard? Or maybe it's just a prototype and the real deal looks like every other Tesla.