R2-T3 is an Awesome Star Wars Themed Tesla Model 3

27 Jan 2019
There's no question that the Star Wars franchise has suffered under Disney. Fans keep complaining that canon is shot to pieces, but the legends of the classic era of sci-fi will never die. Take R2-D2, the iconic autonomous droid that just inspired a Tesla Model 3 makeover.
If you think about it, the Model 3 has a lot in common with Tesla. Both are more high-tech than they look and have the common aim of making life easier for their owners. Also, there's the whole "engage autopilot" thing happening.

I'm not saying R2-D2 is the best droid ever. He looks like a trash can with blue stripes. K-2SO from Rogue One is way cooler - he's got jokes, attitude and (spoiler alert) sacrifices himself for the good of the universe. But R2 is so famous he might as well have his own movie.

Plenty of cars have had Star Wars makeovers, and for a while, everything was starting to look like a stormtrooper. But this Tesla Model 3 has creativity on its side. The owner didn't blindly copy the robot but added some patina to make it look like it's taken one too many imperial blaster shots.

Its owner is one Peter Litherland from British Columbia, a massive Star Wars fan since childhood. He ordered the Model 3 in 2016, and last year decided to have it wrapped. He hopes that one day, the Model 3 will be fully autonomous and capable of driving around Vancouver like R2 would pilot an X-wing while his jedi master is busy.

“Walking into the studio to see the work done was amazing. I had to stand back and absorb it all. They did an amazing job. … Driving home that evening I had a few people smiling and giving me a thumbs up. I get lots of people staring at it when it’s parked in public. Who doesn’t like R2-D2?” he told Clean Technica. Who indeed?
