LEGO Trolls the Tesla Cybertruck, Here’s Two Made From LEGO Bricks

Some say that Elon did it for the memes, and looking at LEGO today, the Facebook post at the end of this article brings the point home. “Guaranteed shatterproof,” is how the social media manager ends the caption, and as you can tell, the Danish company’s idea of a Cybertruck is pretty basic yet also effective.
Peter Blackert took things further than LEGO by building the Cybertruck from bricks he had laying around in his house, and no fewer than two models are featured on his Flickr page. The blue one looks much more futuristic thanks to the SpaceX motifs. The gray Cybetruck can also be seen in a photograph with LEGO-sized Elon Musk next to it, complete with the doors open and an ATV in the bed.
LEGO doesn’t offer an official Cybertruck set, but Blackert did prove you don’t need dedicated pieces in order to replicate the electric workhorse in great detail. The lack of curves is what makes the Cybertruck such an easy LEGO build, and as far as the real one is concerned, the straight-edged design was chosen for durability and ease of repairs. The looks, however, aren’t to everyone’s aesthetic taste.
Tesla intends to bring the Cybertruck to market in the lattermost part of 2021, likely for the 2022 model year, and three configurations are in the pipeline. The entry-level version costs $39,900 before savings, comes with rear-wheel drive, more than 7,500 pounds of towing capacity, and 250-plus miles of range. Zero-to-60 miles per hour for the single-motor option is doable in “under 6.5 seconds.”
Turning our attention back to LEGO, the Speed Champions family will welcome the Nissan GT-R NISMO in January 2020. The 298-piece set replicates all the essential design details of the Japanese coupe, including the round taillamps, quad tailpipes, and aggressive-looking rear wing. The average builder needs approximately an hour or so to put all those bricks together into the Nissan GT-R NISMO.
