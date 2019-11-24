Tesla Pod Looks Like a Diamond on Wheels, Has a Single Seat

The Internet is still boiling with discussions about the appearance of the Tesla Cybertruck. And while we're not here to label the styling of the electric workhorse as good or bad, we need to discuss about the shock wave the release has caused.
Plenty of car lovers got inspired by the unusual approach of the Tesla pickup truck, which led to the creations of multiple renderings portraying the machine in custom form and even some meme material.
However, the visual adventure that brought us here is different, since this doesn't rely on the Cybertruck itself. You see, the digital artist behind this stunt (more on this below), has borrowed the design language of the Cybertruck, using it to create a pod that would provide personal transportation in the future.
We've all seen this theme on the [insert favorite size here] screen: a future where transportation if fully autonomous and all you have to do in order to get from A to B is to touch your smart device, step into one of those pods and enjoy your trip without the pressure of having to steer the contraption through traffic.
Digital artist Iskander Utebayev, who uses the bat.not.bad label, is the mind behind this eye candy. In what has become a signature move for the pixel magician, the gear head has come up with a brief clip that could easily trick an untrained eye into believing the whole thing is real.
This isn't the first time when Iskander expands the Palo Alto automaker's product range into the virtual realm, as his Tesla Hoverboard shows.
And the artist's dream might not be that far from the truth, at least as far as the styling language is concerned. In other words, the controversial design of the Cybertruck might just make it to other Tesla models fruther down the line.
Created by Franz von Holzhausen, the same designer who brought us the Tesla S, 3, X and Y, this origami-style appearance is actually the result of manufacturing and aerodynamic streamlining. The production part revolves about 3mm-thick stainless steel panels that means the paint shop is no longer required, albeit with this generating more complex repairs, as any DeLorean onwer will tell you.
As for the aero part, one of Elon Musk's other companies, namely SpaceX, is expected to have lent its air-bending expertise for the birth of the truck. This means that, variable ground clearance aside, the aerodynamic profile of the truck isn't as bad as it might seem.
