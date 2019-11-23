autoevolution

Tesla Design Head Throws Steel Ball at Cybertruck, Window Doesn't Shatter

Described as "better than an F-150 and faster than a Porsche 911," the Cybertruck certainly is an interesting proposition for both fun and work. On the other hand, have you seen the exterior design? It’s like the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk made love to a pickup truck instead of watching Blade Runner on Netflix or something like that.
Elon Musk also happens to be pleased by the e-truck, but do you remember what happened at the grand reveal? One of the windows shattered, making the CEO lose his momentum and the audience laugh out loud. The unscripted failure of the driver’s window may have put Musk in a bit of a bind, but the mastermind of Tesla wouldn’t have it.

In order to wash the sins of that hilarious failure, the chief exec took to Twitter to prove that the driver’s window will not shatter. Head designer Franz von Holzhausen - who used to work for Volkswagen, General Motors, and Mazda – can be seen throwing a steel ball like he means it at the Cybertruck in slow-motion in the video posted by Musk.

“Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production,” commented Elon, which goes to show that Tesla will work out the problem by the time production kicks off. Late-2021 is when the Cybertruck will start rolling off the assembly line, and three powertrain options are in the pipeline: single-, dual-, and three-motor options with up to 500 miles of range.

The lowliest specification available will set you back $39,900 for rear-wheel drive, 250-plus miles on a charge, 7,500-plus pounds of towing capacity, and zero-to-60-mph in under 6.5 seconds. Opting for the self-driving package adds $7,000 to the price tag, and reservations are now open. More to the point, you can pony up $100 as a fully-refundable deposit and “you will be able to complete your configuration” in the latter part of ‘21.

Given this information, are you still considering the Rivian R1T or long-anticipated Ford F-150 with the all-electric powertrain?

