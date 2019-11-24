autoevolution

Widebody Tesla Cybertruck Has Shark Fin, Looks Like a Sci-Fi Stealth Tank

24 Nov 2019, 18:32 UTC ·
by author pic
How do artists do this? Just days after the Cybertruck was revealed to the unruly mob that is the internet, we already have a variety of renderings taking its look to the next level.
True, the Tesla truck doesn't have the most complicated shape in the world. Also true, the shapes aren't being copied perfectly. But to most people's eyes, this looks about the same as the real deal.

Perhaps the kindest thing we can say about the Tesla Cybertruck right now is that it at least it doesn't look like the Toyota Supra, which has been the main car keeping renderers busy in the past months. The EV truck is super-boxy with a metallic outer finish that reminded us of the DeLorean sports car.

Perhaps that's where Flathat3d got the idea for his 3D model/rendering. He calls this a widebody kit, though most of the bodywork has been changed. You have deeper spoilers, boxy fenders and even aero in the form of a vertical shark fin.

There's nothing particularly futuristic about it unless the future you're talking about was depicted in an old sci-fi movie. Because of the oversized wheels, we see a connection with the M577 armored personnel carrier from the old Alien movies, although there's bound to be other similar machines.

If you want to look at it as a stealthy off-roader, such a thing already exists. Besides the multitude of actual tanks and APC out there, there's also the bonkers Karlmann King, which came out last year.

The boxy Cybertruck is not the kind of vehicle that you'd imagine going very fast. However, Tesla has shown it drag racing a Porsche 911, plus the specs suggest it's about a second quicker than an F-150 Raptor.



