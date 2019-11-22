autoevolution

Tesla Cybertruck Looks Like a Pumped DeLorean, Windows Break on Stage

22 Nov 2019, 8:43 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Car Profile
Rumors about the Tesla Cybertruck have been circulating for a while now, and before today nobody really knew what to expect.
10 photos
Tesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EVTesla Cybertruck EV
Well, the wait is over, and after seeing it in the fllesh, many have said the Cybertruck strongly resembles a Lotus S1 Esprit or a DeLorean, but somehow on steroids. We think it looks more like a toolbox on wheels. 

The out-of-this-world looking Cybertruck will start at $39,000 for the 250 miles range model, while the top of the range with 500 miles worth of electricity at $69,900. As for the cargo space in the back, Cybertruck will be good for 3,500 lbs, and could comfortably seat up to six adults.

Unfortunately the car suffered an embarrassing moment on stage during the official presentation, as Musk was keen on showing just how tough the pickup is. But it looked like Cybertruck had other plans, and it literally crumbled on stage.

It happened while the CEO was trying to emphasize the nearly “armored” body that could withstand sledgehammers and even small caliber bullets, but both front and rear windows collapsed. It’s hard to believe that this exercise will not “hurt” the launch in some way.

Soon after realizing the potential damage this has caused, Musk said: "It didn’t go through, that’s a plus. We threw wrenches, we threw literally the kitchen sink at the glass and it didn’t break. For some reason it broke now… I don’t know why."

For now, Tesla can remain calm, as the stock price of the company didn’t change a lot during the after-hours trading, so it might just be a near-miss situation.

That being said, we’re still excited about the courage of Tesla’s design engineers. I personally did not envisioned such a futuristic, sharp-edged “bulletproof” architecture.

Telsa Cybertruck Tesla pickup Tesla truck pickup Tesla pickup truck electric pickup
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S No Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever MadeNo Boundaries Science: The Large Hadron Collider, the Biggest Machine Ever Made
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVFORD Tourneo CustomFORD Tourneo Custom Large MPVFORD Mustang MACH-EFORD Mustang MACH-E Medium SUVAUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryMCLAREN ElvaMCLAREN Elva ExoticAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day