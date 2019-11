Tesla Cybertruck Drag Races Porsche 911, Overwhelms Ford F-150 in a Tug of War

kW

A scene from Tesla’s event reveals the extent of the carnage, and Elon Musk even mocked the 911 for the head start. Porsche’s contender appears to be the 991.2 generation Carrera S coupe, and given how it accelerates, it’s hard to work out if the car is rear- or all-wheel drive. Nevertheless, both variants pack 420 horsepower and 368 pound-feet.The range-topping Cybertruck with the Tri Motor powertrain shoots to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and crosses the quarter-mile line in 10.8 seconds. Output figures haven’t been announced yet, but the largest battery available promises about 500 miles of range. Even more surprising, the 911 Carrera S makes do with 406 miles of range.At the reveal of the e-truck, Elon Musk also pitted the newcomer against a Ford F-150 dual cab. Instead of a drag race, a tug of war helped Tesla prove to the Blue Oval that instant torque always wins against the EcoBoost TT V6 and Coyote N/A V8. Towing capacity for the Cybertruck is pegged between 7,500 and 14,000 pounds while the F-150 for the 2020 model year can’t do better than 13,200 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.The Palo Alto-based automaker is currently taking reservations for the Cybertruck, requiring a refundable $100 deposit. Apple Pay is accepted, and pricing for the single-motor powertrain starts at $39,900. The Dual Motor and Tri Motor level up to 49,900 and 69,900 bucks, and 250-fast charging is also in the pipeline for the production model.Late-2022 is when the first Cybertrucks will start rolling off the assembly line, featuring a 6.5-foot bed with a volume of 100 cubic feet.