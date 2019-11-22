autoevolution

Tesla Cybertruck Drag Races Porsche 911, Overwhelms Ford F-150 in a Tug of War

Love it or hate it, Tesla’s all-electric pickup is interesting under the skin, in terms of capability, and in regard to value. While the looks may polarize opinion, the truth of the matter is that Porsche sports cars with six-cylinder tubocharged boxer engines will have a hard time keeping up with the three-motor Cybertruck on the quarter-mile run.
A scene from Tesla’s event reveals the extent of the carnage, and Elon Musk even mocked the 911 for the head start. Porsche’s contender appears to be the 991.2 generation Carrera S coupe, and given how it accelerates, it’s hard to work out if the car is rear- or all-wheel drive. Nevertheless, both variants pack 420 horsepower and 368 pound-feet.

The range-topping Cybertruck with the Tri Motor powertrain shoots to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and crosses the quarter-mile line in 10.8 seconds. Output figures haven’t been announced yet, but the largest battery available promises about 500 miles of range. Even more surprising, the 911 Carrera S makes do with 406 miles of range.

At the reveal of the e-truck, Elon Musk also pitted the newcomer against a Ford F-150 dual cab. Instead of a drag race, a tug of war helped Tesla prove to the Blue Oval that instant torque always wins against the EcoBoost TT V6 and Coyote N/A V8. Towing capacity for the Cybertruck is pegged between 7,500 and 14,000 pounds while the F-150 for the 2020 model year can’t do better than 13,200 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.

The Palo Alto-based automaker is currently taking reservations for the Cybertruck, requiring a refundable $100 deposit. Apple Pay is accepted, and pricing for the single-motor powertrain starts at $39,900. The Dual Motor and Tri Motor level up to 49,900 and 69,900 bucks, and 250-kW fast charging is also in the pipeline for the production model.

Late-2022 is when the first Cybertrucks will start rolling off the assembly line, featuring a 6.5-foot bed with a volume of 100 cubic feet.

