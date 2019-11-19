This Rover Drives Upside Down Under Sea Ice, Scanning for Aliens

Tesla Trademarks Cybertruck Logo, Reveal Planned for November 21st

The Cybertruck is edging closer to reality thanks to a trademark filing for the electric pickup's logo. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Cybertruck will be revealed on November 21st "near the SpaceX rocket factory" according to Elon Musk.



At the most recent corporate earnings call, Elon described the newcomer as Tesla’s “best product ever” without going into further detail. Alternatively called Model B, the Cybertruck is expected with a range between 400 and 500 miles, power outlets for heavy-duty tools, a drop-down tailgate, and automatic parallel parking. Another possibility worth taking into consideration is the debut of the million-mile battery pack we’ve heard every so often.



Cybertruck unveil Thursday night pic.twitter.com/AHBxaubdhO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2019 300,000 lb towing capacity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2018 A tweet featuring a black ground, Los Angeles, and November 2019 also references Blade Runner, a movie that was set in November 2019 in the City of Angels. Nobody knows if Harrison Ford will be there at the unveiling, but who knows what the future may hold? A back-to-back set from Daft Punk with Tron: Legacy vibes shouldn’t be too bad either.Previously described as “ a cyberpunk truck ,” the mystery model could shake up the electric pickup wars headed by Rivian with the R1T and Ford with the next generation of the F-Series. GM is also developing an e-workhorse that could feature GMC badges and Sierra design.Musk had also hinted the Cybertruck can tow 300,000 pounds, a ludicrous figure that puts full-sized pickup trucks to shame tenfold. It remains to be seen, however, if we’re dealing with two, three, or electric motors driving each wheel. Not that long ago, the Musk man had also tweeted that “you should be able to buy a really great truck for $49,000 or less .” That kind of pricing would be extremely interesting, don’t you believe so?At the most recent corporate earnings call, Elon described the newcomer as Tesla’s “best product ever” without going into further detail. Alternatively called Model B, the Cybertruck is expected with a range between 400 and 500 miles, power outlets for heavy-duty tools, a drop-down tailgate, and automatic parallel parking. Another possibility worth taking into consideration is the debut of the million-mile battery pack we’ve heard every so often.Stylized as Cybrtrk, the idea for the light commercial vehicle from Tesla started in 2013. The intent was clear in mid-2016, and the teaser image at the Model Y launch in March 2019 was the confirmation everyone was waiting for. On that note, buckle up and prepare for the livestream!