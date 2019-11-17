autoevolution

Tesla Model X vs. Audi e-tron Drag Race Is Much Closer Than Expected

17 Nov 2019, 21:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Over the years, Tesla has built a reputation as a maker of some of the fastest family cars in the world. Without burning a gram of gas, the Model S and even the Model X have taken on sports cars, supercars, and engine-swapped SUVs. However, luxury European automakers want in on the action.
4 photos
Tesla Model X vs. Audi e-tron Drag Race Is Much Closer Than ExpectedTesla Model X vs. Audi e-tron Drag Race Is Much Closer Than ExpectedTesla Model X vs. Audi e-tron Drag Race Is Much Closer Than Expected
While Porsche's first-ever EV is the Taycan, an exotic-looking $200,000 four-door toy, most other companies have put their twin motors inside crossover bodies, which they believe are going to be more popular. This includes the Jaguar I-Pace, the Mercedes EQC and the hero of this story, which is the Audi e-tron.

Now, the e-tron doesn't have the best reputation in America, the home of both Tesla and drag racing. People aren't happy with the range an the performance. But over in Britain, Tesla isn't like this well-established automaker yet, while Audi is one of the most popular luxury brands.

Right now, there's only one version of the e-tron, and it doesn't exactly sound like a drag racing monster. It delivers about 400 horsepower, but only for short bursts of acceleration. Fifth Gear never specifically mentions which version of the popular EV this is, but we believe it's the Model X Long Range, specific to the 2019 UK range and rated at "415bhp and 487lb ft." The numbers are mentioned in quotes because they're unusual for Tesla.

Regardless, the two reviewers here are siding with the Tesla, saying that even though it's a longer car, it's lighter than the Audi. Depending on where you read those figures, that might not be the case. So if acceleration is your thing, the outcome of the race should be the only factor. In two separate heats, the Tesla edges ahead by a nose. But that's the outcome usually associated with this brand, and many UK buyers will just side with the cheaper e-tron, coming from the brand they're most familiar with.

Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Audi e-tron drag race
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day