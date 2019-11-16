autoevolution

2020 Supra Gets Vintage Face and Fast & Furious Livery, Is a Paul Walker Tribute

16 Nov 2019, 18:36 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
One of the first complaints people had with the 2020 Supra was that it stopped looking like a Supra. The rounded shape of the earlier generation became a bit famous every time it demolished another cocky supercar. Heck, it was even immortalized in movies.
3 photos
2020 Supra Gets Vintage Face and Fast & Furious Livery, Is a Paul Walker Tribute2020 Supra Gets Vintage Face and Fast & Furious Livery, Is a Paul Walker Tribute
Back in 2001, which is almost two decades ago now, a plucky crew put together a movie called The Fast and the Furious. It had a tiny budget of just $38 million and used a formula that was untested, but this blossomed into one of the most profitable, sprawling franchises.

Japanese cars, muscle cars, Jettas - F&F had everything, though most people probably best remember the orange Supra driven by Paul Walker's character. This is thanks to two iconic scenes, the one where Brian "smokes" a Ferrari and where he goes against Dom, playing chicken on the train tracks.

It's amazing to think that without those two short scenes, the Supra might not be what it is today. Such a car deserves some kind of tribute, and graphics artist Roman Miah just produced such a thing.

It's a face swap of sorts, featuring a much simpler front end for the 2020 Supra. Yes, it's still got LED headlights and a crisp sports look but paired with a large air intake in place of the pointy nose. It's actually something the artist put together at the beginning of the year. But since his 2020 GT-R Nismo R34 face swap got so much traction, he decided to have another Paul Walker tribute piece.

Of course, that wouldn't work without the original graphics, the vented hood, 90s wheels, and a big bolt-on wing. There's even a version of the rendering with the Targa top, which would be good for reading actors' expressions. All we need now is a 2JZ engine swap and some kind of face-swapped Dodge to drag race.

2020 Toyota Supra face swap Toyota Supra Paul Walker fast and furious
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day