2020 Supra Gets Vintage Face and Fast & Furious Livery, Is a Paul Walker Tribute

One of the first complaints people had with the 2020 Supra was that it stopped looking like a Supra. The rounded shape of the earlier generation became a bit famous every time it demolished another cocky supercar. Heck, it was even immortalized in movies.
Back in 2001, which is almost two decades ago now, a plucky crew put together a movie called The Fast and the Furious. It had a tiny budget of just $38 million and used a formula that was untested, but this blossomed into one of the most profitable, sprawling franchises.
Japanese cars, muscle cars, Jettas - F&F had everything, though most people probably best remember the orange Supra driven by Paul Walker's character. This is thanks to two iconic scenes, the one where Brian "smokes" a Ferrari and where he goes against Dom, playing chicken on the train tracks.
It's amazing to think that without those two short scenes, the Supra might not be what it is today. Such a car deserves some kind of tribute, and graphics artist Roman Miah just produced such a thing.
It's a face swap of sorts, featuring a much simpler front end for the 2020 Supra. Yes, it's still got LED headlights and a crisp sports look but paired with a large air intake in place of the pointy nose. It's actually something the artist put together at the beginning of the year. But since his 2020 GT-R Nismo R34 face swap got so much traction, he decided to have another Paul Walker tribute piece.
Of course, that wouldn't work without the original graphics, the vented hood, 90s wheels, and a big bolt-on wing. There's even a version of the rendering with the Targa top, which would be good for reading actors' expressions. All we need now is a 2JZ engine swap and some kind of face-swapped Dodge to drag race.
Japanese cars, muscle cars, Jettas - F&F had everything, though most people probably best remember the orange Supra driven by Paul Walker's character. This is thanks to two iconic scenes, the one where Brian "smokes" a Ferrari and where he goes against Dom, playing chicken on the train tracks.
It's amazing to think that without those two short scenes, the Supra might not be what it is today. Such a car deserves some kind of tribute, and graphics artist Roman Miah just produced such a thing.
It's a face swap of sorts, featuring a much simpler front end for the 2020 Supra. Yes, it's still got LED headlights and a crisp sports look but paired with a large air intake in place of the pointy nose. It's actually something the artist put together at the beginning of the year. But since his 2020 GT-R Nismo R34 face swap got so much traction, he decided to have another Paul Walker tribute piece.
Of course, that wouldn't work without the original graphics, the vented hood, 90s wheels, and a big bolt-on wing. There's even a version of the rendering with the Targa top, which would be good for reading actors' expressions. All we need now is a 2JZ engine swap and some kind of face-swapped Dodge to drag race.