autoevolution
 

2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert, Feels Like Mad Max

13 Nov 2019, 13:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
While the 2020 Toyota Supra community is busy making the sportscar quicker at the drag strip, not all battles take place on the prepped surface. For instance, we are now here to talk about a sprinting battle between an Mk V Supra and a Dodge Demon, one that took place in the desert.
8 photos
2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert
The velocity brawl we have here saw the machines duking it out on the surface of the Jean Dry Lake in Nevada, which, for the record, is some 30 miles away from Las Vegas.

The adventure actually involved a group of toys consisting of the said Supra and Demon, along with a trophy truck and a modded E30-generation BMW 3 Series four-door.

And the video showcasing the stunt makes for a 19-minute adventure, so you can find the drag race between the Supra and the Demon at the 11:10 point.

As for the other shenanigans, the battle involving the Supra and the trophy truck awaits you at the 8:24 point of the vid. Then there's the sprinting brawl that saw the Japanese sportscar duking it out with the E30 Bimmer at the 13:25 point.

For the record, this example of the A90 Supra has been taken down the aftermarket route, albeit only receiving basic mods. For instance, the ECU remap of the BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six means the motor now delivers north of 400 horsepower at the crank. Oh and the BMW M4 GTS startup roar, was also added, even though you won't notice that in this clip.

When it comes to the Demon, we're not aware of its actual tech state, but the power wasn't all that relevant, given the kind of surface the racing took place on. However, the Mopar toy did feature a pair of drag radials, with the driver attempting to warm these up prior to the confrontation.

PS: It doesn't look like this video is sponsored by a detailing specialist, even though it probably should've been...

2020 Toyota Supra Toyota Supra Toyota Dodge Demon drag racing muscle car
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This2020 Skoda Octavia RS to Blend Performance and Practicality, Will Look Like This
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They AreThe Stunts of Ford v Ferrari Look and Feel Real, Because They Are
On Electric Harleys and New Generations CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future How Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own GameHow Skoda Octavia Beat Volkswagen Golf at Its Own Game
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily DriversTech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day