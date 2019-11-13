2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Dodge Demon in the Desert, Feels Like Mad Max

While the 2020 Toyota Supra community is busy making the sportscar quicker at the drag strip, not all battles take place on the prepped surface. For instance, we are now here to talk about a sprinting battle between an Mk V Supra and a Dodge Demon, one that took place in the desert.
The velocity brawl we have here saw the machines duking it out on the surface of the Jean Dry Lake in Nevada, which, for the record, is some 30 miles away from Las Vegas.
The adventure actually involved a group of toys consisting of the said Supra and Demon, along with a trophy truck and a modded E30-generation BMW 3 Series four-door.
And the video showcasing the stunt makes for a 19-minute adventure, so you can find the drag race between the Supra and the Demon at the 11:10 point.
As for the other shenanigans, the battle involving the Supra and the trophy truck awaits you at the 8:24 point of the vid. Then there's the sprinting brawl that saw the Japanese sportscar duking it out with the E30 Bimmer at the 13:25 point.
For the record, this example of the A90 Supra has been taken down the aftermarket route, albeit only receiving basic mods. For instance, the ECU remap of the BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six means the motor now delivers north of 400 horsepower at the crank. Oh and the BMW M4 GTS startup roar, was also added, even though you won't notice that in this clip.
When it comes to the Demon, we're not aware of its actual tech state, but the power wasn't all that relevant, given the kind of surface the racing took place on. However, the Mopar toy did feature a pair of drag radials, with the driver attempting to warm these up prior to the confrontation.
PS: It doesn't look like this video is sponsored by a detailing specialist, even though it probably should've been...
The adventure actually involved a group of toys consisting of the said Supra and Demon, along with a trophy truck and a modded E30-generation BMW 3 Series four-door.
And the video showcasing the stunt makes for a 19-minute adventure, so you can find the drag race between the Supra and the Demon at the 11:10 point.
As for the other shenanigans, the battle involving the Supra and the trophy truck awaits you at the 8:24 point of the vid. Then there's the sprinting brawl that saw the Japanese sportscar duking it out with the E30 Bimmer at the 13:25 point.
For the record, this example of the A90 Supra has been taken down the aftermarket route, albeit only receiving basic mods. For instance, the ECU remap of the BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six means the motor now delivers north of 400 horsepower at the crank. Oh and the BMW M4 GTS startup roar, was also added, even though you won't notice that in this clip.
When it comes to the Demon, we're not aware of its actual tech state, but the power wasn't all that relevant, given the kind of surface the racing took place on. However, the Mopar toy did feature a pair of drag radials, with the driver attempting to warm these up prior to the confrontation.
PS: It doesn't look like this video is sponsored by a detailing specialist, even though it probably should've been...