$22,000 Used Cayenne Turbo Drag Races Tesla Model X, Both SUVs Have Issues

Drag racing a Tesla against any internal-combustion rival is often described as "past vs. future." However, TFL decided to take it to the next level with a race between a fresh Model X and a used Porsche Cayenne Turbo, so it's the future versus the distant past. If you own either of these cars, this is a video worth watching.
At first glance, the showdown seems like it heavily favors Tesla. But the more you look into it, the less clear its outcome becomes. And by no means are we picking favorites or saying electricity or V8s are better. We just want to know what happens.
As we've outlined in our title, both these SUVs have issues working against them, but also strengths that hold them above other models. For example, this is not a P100D with Ludicrous model, just a normal dual-motor Model X that TFL just happens to own.
On the other hand, the Cayenne Turbo is seven years old, belonging to the previous generation. It's done 120,000 miles, which doesn't sound like much until you realize the distance would span more than four trips around the world. The 4.8-liter bi-turbo V8 is bigger than the one currently powering the Cayenne Turbo, but it "only" makes 500 horsepower.
Though never officially quoted, the Model X also has about 500 ponies. The fact that it's electric gives it an advantage when launching, but the Cayenne is a little bit lighter. So, which is the faster car? Well, even though the Turbo wins the first race, it's a little slower in the second one, where the Model X goes into its lowest suspension setting.
It's worth pointing out that drag race results may vary, as this video is shot at a mile above sea level, where the air is much thinner and the Turbo's V8 makes sell power.
