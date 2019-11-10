autoevolution
 

$22,000 Used Cayenne Turbo Drag Races Tesla Model X, Both SUVs Have Issues

10 Nov 2019, 16:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Drag racing a Tesla against any internal-combustion rival is often described as "past vs. future." However, TFL decided to take it to the next level with a race between a fresh Model X and a used Porsche Cayenne Turbo, so it's the future versus the distant past. If you own either of these cars, this is a video worth watching.
3 photos
At first glance, the showdown seems like it heavily favors Tesla. But the more you look into it, the less clear its outcome becomes. And by no means are we picking favorites or saying electricity or V8s are better. We just want to know what happens.

As we've outlined in our title, both these SUVs have issues working against them, but also strengths that hold them above other models. For example, this is not a P100D with Ludicrous model, just a normal dual-motor Model X that TFL just happens to own.

On the other hand, the Cayenne Turbo is seven years old, belonging to the previous generation. It's done 120,000 miles, which doesn't sound like much until you realize the distance would span more than four trips around the world. The 4.8-liter bi-turbo V8 is bigger than the one currently powering the Cayenne Turbo, but it "only" makes 500 horsepower.

Though never officially quoted, the Model X also has about 500 ponies. The fact that it's electric gives it an advantage when launching, but the Cayenne is a little bit lighter. So, which is the faster car? Well, even though the Turbo wins the first race, it's a little slower in the second one, where the Model X goes into its lowest suspension setting.

It's worth pointing out that drag race results may vary, as this video is shot at a mile above sea level, where the air is much thinner and the Turbo's V8 makes sell power.

Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Porsche Cayenne Turbo used SUV drag race
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is RareCool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Nio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car LifestyleNio, the Tesla of China, Is Building an Electric Car Lifestyle
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Meet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS SedanMeet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS Sedan
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Taycan TurboPORSCHE Taycan Turbo CoupePORSCHE Macan TurboPORSCHE Macan Turbo CrossoverPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-HybridPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Premium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera Cabrio Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE 911 Carrera CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera Coupe CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day