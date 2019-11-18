2021 Ford Mach-E Revealed, Has a Frunk for Ice and Beer

Last week, auto purists were shocked to learn Ford’s first truly electric, purpose-built SUV will be called Mustang. As the car was fully revealed on Sunday, it became clear the choice of name is not there just make the model more appealing, but also to make the new car sit in its rightful place, alongside the muscle cars we know and love.
Starting its presentation of the Mach-E, Ford made it clear this is the first major expansion of the Mustang lineup in more than half a century, and the SUV will sit in the carmaker’s history books right beside the sports coupe, convertible and special editions.
And in all respects, besides perhaps the body style, or the choice of powertrain, the Mach-E seems to be a true Mustang.
The car will go on sale next year as one of the most powerful electric SUVs on the market, and wearing the name that should make its competitors tremble with fear. Available in either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the Mach-E should provide, at least in one of its configurations, all the thrills one usually get in a regular Mustang.
The top of the range GT Performance Edition should come with 459 hp and 830 Nm of torque, meaning an acceleration time to 60 mph of about 3.5 seconds, in the ballpark of the Porsche 911 GTS, with which for some reason Ford compares its new car.
They should have made this comparison in terms of front trunk capabilities, and Ford would surely have won, as the Mach-E has something no other Porsche has: a drainable front trunk that can be used to store ice and beer.
Although its size does not remind the viewer of the 55-years old Mustang, Ford tried its best to fit one or two design elements here and there to solve this issue: muscle car styling is visible at the front, but more specifically at the rear.
Available in two battery options, namely 75.7 and 98.8 kWh, the Mustang SUV targets a range of at least 300 miles for the rear-wheel-drive version.
Although not officially confirmed, prices for the car are known ever since last week, and the entry-level should retail from $43,895. There is a $500 reservation fee for those who plan to buy a Mustang electric starting next year.
Full details on the car, as released by Ford, can be found in the press release section below.
And in all respects, besides perhaps the body style, or the choice of powertrain, the Mach-E seems to be a true Mustang.
The car will go on sale next year as one of the most powerful electric SUVs on the market, and wearing the name that should make its competitors tremble with fear. Available in either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, the Mach-E should provide, at least in one of its configurations, all the thrills one usually get in a regular Mustang.
The top of the range GT Performance Edition should come with 459 hp and 830 Nm of torque, meaning an acceleration time to 60 mph of about 3.5 seconds, in the ballpark of the Porsche 911 GTS, with which for some reason Ford compares its new car.
They should have made this comparison in terms of front trunk capabilities, and Ford would surely have won, as the Mach-E has something no other Porsche has: a drainable front trunk that can be used to store ice and beer.
Although its size does not remind the viewer of the 55-years old Mustang, Ford tried its best to fit one or two design elements here and there to solve this issue: muscle car styling is visible at the front, but more specifically at the rear.
Available in two battery options, namely 75.7 and 98.8 kWh, the Mustang SUV targets a range of at least 300 miles for the rear-wheel-drive version.
Although not officially confirmed, prices for the car are known ever since last week, and the entry-level should retail from $43,895. There is a $500 reservation fee for those who plan to buy a Mustang electric starting next year.
Full details on the car, as released by Ford, can be found in the press release section below.