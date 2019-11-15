2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Conveniently Leaked by Ford

In this day and age, you'd think a carmaker would be more careful with its sensitive information, especially regarding a highly expected model that is about to be officially unveiled in two days.
We are of course talking about the oddly named 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E, which is Ford's first all-electric sports crossover and was leaked by the Ford website itself a few hours ago.
The aptly named and rather new Mach E Forum was the first to speculate Ford's heedlessness and forum member buzznwood managed to screenshot a bunch of parts of the website that shouldn't have been visible to customers.
So it happens that everyone knows the Mustang Mach E pricing, the number of versions and the specs in almost all their entirety.
To be available in both RWD and AWD versions and in different trim and performance levels, the new electric crossover seems to be starting at $43,895 MSRP but can go as low as $36,395 with the maximum $7,500 Federal Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Tax Credit.
For that amount of moolah, you will be able to get the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Select, which comes with rear-wheel-drive (AWD available), an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles and a mid-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration.
The Mustang Mach E Premium, which will also feature more creature comforts, will start at $50,600 MSRP without the federal tax incentives and offers an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and a similar mid-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration time.
Despite featuring an extended range battery and available only as an RWD model, the Mustang Mach E California Route 1 also has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and will start at $52,400 MSRP not including the tax incentives.
The only version available exclusively with the most powerful powertrain, all-wheel-drive and 20-inch wheels is the Ford Mustang Mach E GT, which starts at $60,500 MSRP without the federal tax incentives. The model has the lowest EPA-estimated range at 235 miles but can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds, giving the Tesla Model Y Performance a run for its money.
The aptly named and rather new Mach E Forum was the first to speculate Ford's heedlessness and forum member buzznwood managed to screenshot a bunch of parts of the website that shouldn't have been visible to customers.
So it happens that everyone knows the Mustang Mach E pricing, the number of versions and the specs in almost all their entirety.
To be available in both RWD and AWD versions and in different trim and performance levels, the new electric crossover seems to be starting at $43,895 MSRP but can go as low as $36,395 with the maximum $7,500 Federal Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Tax Credit.
For that amount of moolah, you will be able to get the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Select, which comes with rear-wheel-drive (AWD available), an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles and a mid-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration.
The Mustang Mach E Premium, which will also feature more creature comforts, will start at $50,600 MSRP without the federal tax incentives and offers an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and a similar mid-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration time.
Despite featuring an extended range battery and available only as an RWD model, the Mustang Mach E California Route 1 also has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and will start at $52,400 MSRP not including the tax incentives.
The only version available exclusively with the most powerful powertrain, all-wheel-drive and 20-inch wheels is the Ford Mustang Mach E GT, which starts at $60,500 MSRP without the federal tax incentives. The model has the lowest EPA-estimated range at 235 miles but can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds, giving the Tesla Model Y Performance a run for its money.