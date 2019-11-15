autoevolution

2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Conveniently Leaked by Ford

15 Nov 2019, 9:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In this day and age, you'd think a carmaker would be more careful with its sensitive information, especially regarding a highly expected model that is about to be officially unveiled in two days.
17 photos
Ford Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaksFord Mustang Mach E leaks
We are of course talking about the oddly named 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E, which is Ford's first all-electric sports crossover and was leaked by the Ford website itself a few hours ago.

The aptly named and rather new Mach E Forum was the first to speculate Ford's heedlessness and forum member buzznwood managed to screenshot a bunch of parts of the website that shouldn't have been visible to customers.

So it happens that everyone knows the Mustang Mach E pricing, the number of versions and the specs in almost all their entirety.

To be available in both RWD and AWD versions and in different trim and performance levels, the new electric crossover seems to be starting at $43,895 MSRP but can go as low as $36,395 with the maximum $7,500 Federal Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Tax Credit.

For that amount of moolah, you will be able to get the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Select, which comes with rear-wheel-drive (AWD available), an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles and a mid-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration.

The Mustang Mach E Premium, which will also feature more creature comforts, will start at $50,600 MSRP without the federal tax incentives and offers an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and a similar mid-5-second 0-60 mph acceleration time.

Despite featuring an extended range battery and available only as an RWD model, the Mustang Mach E California Route 1 also has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and will start at $52,400 MSRP not including the tax incentives.

The only version available exclusively with the most powerful powertrain, all-wheel-drive and 20-inch wheels is the Ford Mustang Mach E GT, which starts at $60,500 MSRP without the federal tax incentives. The model has the lowest EPA-estimated range at 235 miles but can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds, giving the Tesla Model Y Performance a run for its money.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Ford Ford Mustang Mach E Mustang Mach E electric crossover leak
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Here Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le MansHere Are 3 of the Wildest Cars That Raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Noiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy UpdateNoiseless, Solar-Powered Catamaran from Silent Yachts Gets Flashy Update
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future These Are the Decade’s Most Breathtaking Car ConceptsThese Are the Decade’s Most Breathtaking Car Concepts
DBX SUV Has to Change Aston Martin’s Fortunes What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove it Using a Race Car
FORD models:
FORD Transit CustomFORD Transit Custom Large MPVFORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVFORD PumaFORD Puma CrossoverFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day