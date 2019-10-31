autoevolution
 

Ford Mach E Electric SUV Gets More Accurate Rendering, Looks Like a Mustang

31 Oct 2019, 18:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The Mach E is one of the most interesting projects Ford has worked on this decade. Sure, it may not be a new GT, but more people are going to be interested in electric SUVs, and some of them might find the typical Audi or Mercedes a bit boring or overpriced.
3 photos
Ford Mach E Electric SUV Gets More Accurate Rendering, Looks Like a MustangFord Mach E Electric SUV Gets More Accurate Rendering, Looks Like a Mustang
So far, Ford hasn't had the best of luck with its electrified cars. The C-Max Hybrid couldn't put a dent in the Prius' armor while the Focus Electric wasn't taken seriously. But with bespoke styling plus a competitive powertrain, the Mach E is bound to be different.

Chevy is also working on a crossover brother to the Bolt, but from what we've seen in the spyshots, the model still looks a bit dorky, whereas this is the Cyberpunk Mustang of 2077.

Well, not actually this thing, which is a rendering from macheforum.com. Way to scoop up the name before even Ford has a chance to use it, guys! In any case, the Mach E was partially peaked a few days ago as a 3D cad model. It was just part of the outer shell, but enough to understand where the styling is going.

This rendering takes things a step further with a real-looking EV, complete with body-colored, blocked off grilles, Mustang-like wheels and shoulders plus a high-riding silhouette. And just for us regular people with no imagination, the artist also made it in three colors, blue, red and dark metallic gray.

We're surprised at how secretive this car has been. The debut is a couple of weeks away and yet we're still not 100% sure of the name. Rumors talk about a range of between 300 and 370 miles with one or two motors being offered. If this thing is available from around $40,000 with all of Ford's practical and familiar features, could the Model 3 be in trouble here?
Ford Mach E Ford Mach 1 Mustang electric SUV Ford
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Halloween Is Perfect for Trick or Treating and Car TheftHalloween Is Perfect for Trick or Treating and Car Theft
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Trunk or Treating Is Halloween Tailgating at Its Best (and Safest)Trunk or Treating Is Halloween Tailgating at Its Best (and Safest)
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Medium MPVFORD PumaFORD Puma CrossoverFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day