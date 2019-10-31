Ford Mach E Electric SUV Gets More Accurate Rendering, Looks Like a Mustang

The Mach E is one of the most interesting projects Ford has worked on this decade. Sure, it may not be a new GT, but more people are going to be interested in electric SUVs, and some of them might find the typical Audi or Mercedes a bit boring or overpriced.
So far, Ford hasn't had the best of luck with its electrified cars. The C-Max Hybrid couldn't put a dent in the Prius' armor while the Focus Electric wasn't taken seriously. But with bespoke styling plus a competitive powertrain, the Mach E is bound to be different.
Chevy is also working on a crossover brother to the Bolt, but from what we've seen in the spyshots, the model still looks a bit dorky, whereas this is the Cyberpunk Mustang of 2077.
Well, not actually this thing, which is a rendering from macheforum.com. Way to scoop up the name before even Ford has a chance to use it, guys! In any case, the Mach E was partially peaked a few days ago as a 3D cad model. It was just part of the outer shell, but enough to understand where the styling is going.
This rendering takes things a step further with a real-looking EV, complete with body-colored, blocked off grilles, Mustang-like wheels and shoulders plus a high-riding silhouette. And just for us regular people with no imagination, the artist also made it in three colors, blue, red and dark metallic gray.
We're surprised at how secretive this car has been. The debut is a couple of weeks away and yet we're still not 100% sure of the name. Rumors talk about a range of between 300 and 370 miles with one or two motors being offered. If this thing is available from around $40,000 with all of Ford's practical and familiar features, could the Model 3 be in trouble here?
