Alfa Romeo Hatchback Rendering Looks Juicy, Has Zagato Vibes

This is a time lapse of the Alfa Romeo sketch I posted before.. Chasing the balance between precision and my loose style to stay fresh and quick, sound up :) Swipe Right to follow >>>>> #AlfaRomeo #alfa #carsketch #cardesign #idraw #industrialdesign #drawing #draw #motorhead #car #cars #illustration #sketchbook #carsketching #idsketching #productdesign #concept #artcenter #conceptart #drawtodrive #designdrawing #sketching #sketchzone #carswithoutlimits #sketch #conceptcar #wacom #sketchwars #transportationdesign @simkomdotcom @cardesign.ru @cardesign @cardesignsketch @cardesignworld @cardesignpro @formtrends @cardesigndaily

