Alfa Romeo Hatchback Rendering Looks Juicy, Has Zagato Vibes

The Italians have always been pretty good at designing cars, so these two hatchbacks are still beautiful to this day. The shape of the round taillights is iconic, while the beak-shaped grille is just as pronounced as the one on the Stelvio QV.
A revival of the Alfa hatchbacks is one of the main things we look forward to from the merger with PSA. Peugeot wasn't known for its engine technology in the past, but with regulations pushing everybody to downsize, they're now among the market leaders, especially for diesels.
On top of that, you have Peugeot's other technologies, like the screens used in the cockpit, the hydraulic bump stops or simply the batteries under their PHEV and EV models. On the other hand, Fiat-Chrysler kind of... sucks at electrification. The 500e is not to be taken seriously, and the Jeep Renegade plug-in hasn't been heard from since the beginning of the year.
So now that we know the technology could become available, what can we expect from the styling departments? Only good things, but the development of a new MiTo or Giulietta hasn't exactly been approved yet. So instead, we propose the rendered work of Rafael Corazza.
His traditional rendering is eye-catching, to say the least. While the front view evokes memories of our time with pretty Alfas, the back is better. It's there that we catch hints of Mazda and the taillight styling of the Vanquish Zagato, basically, two teardrops connected by a crease.
This is a time lapse of the Alfa Romeo sketch I posted before.. Chasing the balance between precision and my loose style to stay fresh and quick