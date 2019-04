2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle

FWD

We're 90% convinced that Ford is going to offer an ST version of its new CUV, the Kuga/Escape . And it could be ready within about a year. While the thought of a 2.3-liter turbo engine powering all four wheels is nice, we can't mention that displacement without thinking of the Focus RS.With a little help from a man that now works for the Koreans, the Blue Oval made a unique high-performance crossover. However, we also remember the original RS, the crazy model withand a 2.5-liter five-cylinder Volvo engine.Some of its zesty personality can be found in this rendering for a Kuga RS. We're talking about the wheel design, green paint, rally-inspired wing, and front fender inserts. It's not exactly a real RS in our eyes since that would require fender flares and a different body kit. But there are no such complaints with the Kuga Cabriolet rendering by Aksyonov Nikita. Crazy idea, right? A two-door convertible based on crossover sounds like the most pointless thing ever. But you can't tell that to Land Rover, who converted the similarly sized Evoque to a fun-in-the-sun kind of car. And wasn't the Evoque based on a kind of Ford platform?Other automakers are also considering such a model, with Volkswagen putting the T-Roc Cabrio concept into production as early as next year. If that works out, Ford might follow. Other than the Mustang, the brand hasn't produced a convertible in about a decade. That being said, the smaller Puma seems like the more likely candidate for a lifestyle transformation.