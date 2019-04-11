autoevolution

2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle

11 Apr 2019, 20:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We have to face facts: the crossovers is the king of the hill right now. The sales gods have been so good to it that automakers are trying to appease them with offerings of performance and body kits.
5 photos
2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle
We're 90% convinced that Ford is going to offer an ST version of its new CUV, the Kuga/Escape. And it could be ready within about a year. While the thought of a 2.3-liter turbo engine powering all four wheels is nice, we can't mention that displacement without thinking of the Focus RS.

With a little help from a man that now works for the Koreans, the Blue Oval made a unique high-performance crossover. However, we also remember the original RS, the crazy model with FWD and a 2.5-liter five-cylinder Volvo engine.

Some of its zesty personality can be found in this rendering for a Kuga RS. We're talking about the wheel design, green paint, rally-inspired wing, and front fender inserts. It's not exactly a real RS in our eyes since that would require fender flares and a different body kit. But there are no such complaints with the Kuga Cabriolet rendering by Aksyonov Nikita.

Crazy idea, right? A two-door convertible based on crossover sounds like the most pointless thing ever. But you can't tell that to Land Rover, who converted the similarly sized Evoque to a fun-in-the-sun kind of car. And wasn't the Evoque based on a kind of Ford platform?

Other automakers are also considering such a model, with Volkswagen putting the T-Roc Cabrio concept into production as early as next year. If that works out, Ford might follow. Other than the Mustang, the brand hasn't produced a convertible in about a decade. That being said, the smaller Puma seems like the more likely candidate for a lifestyle transformation.
2020 Ford Kuga 2020 Ford Escape Ford rendering convertible suv
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
FORD models:
FORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeAll FORD models  
 
 