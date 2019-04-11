2020 Ford Kuga Cabrio and Escape RS Renderings Might Be Too Much to Handle

We have to face facts: the crossovers is the king of the hill right now. The sales gods have been so good to it that automakers are trying to appease them with offerings of performance and body kits.

Other automakers are also considering such a model, with Volkswagen putting the T-Roc Cabrio concept into production as early as next year. If that works out, Ford might follow. Other than the Mustang, the brand hasn't produced a convertible in about a decade. That being said, the smaller We're 90% convinced that Ford is going to offer an ST version of its new CUV, the Kuga/Escape . And it could be ready within about a year. While the thought of a 2.3-liter turbo engine powering all four wheels is nice, we can't mention that displacement without thinking of the Focus RS.With a little help from a man that now works for the Koreans, the Blue Oval made a unique high-performance crossover. However, we also remember the original RS, the crazy model withand a 2.5-liter five-cylinder Volvo engine.Some of its zesty personality can be found in this rendering for a Kuga RS. We're talking about the wheel design, green paint, rally-inspired wing, and front fender inserts. It's not exactly a real RS in our eyes since that would require fender flares and a different body kit. But there are no such complaints with the Kuga Cabriolet rendering by Aksyonov Nikita. Crazy idea, right? A two-door convertible based on crossover sounds like the most pointless thing ever. But you can't tell that to Land Rover, who converted the similarly sized Evoque to a fun-in-the-sun kind of car. And wasn't the Evoque based on a kind of Ford platform?Other automakers are also considering such a model, with Volkswagen putting the T-Roc Cabrio concept into production as early as next year. If that works out, Ford might follow. Other than the Mustang, the brand hasn't produced a convertible in about a decade. That being said, the smaller Puma seems like the more likely candidate for a lifestyle transformation.