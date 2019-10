EV

The Mach E is supposed to make its official debut next month. Fortunately, you may not have to wait that long, since some compelling images have leaked online. Allcarnews posted these photos to social media, saying they are CAD designs. While we cannot confirm or refute anything right now, it's not common from anybody outside of automakers to use this software, so we could be looking at the real deal.Perhaps more importantly, if we match these images to the recent teaser Ford released, everything matches up pretty well. So is it any good? Well, it certainly fits the description of a Ford Mustang-EV-crossover. It's got Mustang-like taillights and taillights, a very coupe-like roof and generally sleek bodywork. This also kind of reminds us of the Evos concept from way back, the one that kick-started the whole Aston Martin grille thing for Fords. On the other hand, it's got somefeatures going on too, like the completely blocked off grille, similar to the Model 3 in design.Ford has timed the unveiling of the Mustang-inspired EV for November 17. According to an older rumor, the Blue Oval will target offering as much as 300 miles (equivalent to 483 kilometers) of EPA-rated range when ordering the bigger battery pack and only one motor. However, there will be a dual-motor setup as well, for more power and better acceleration.There's also a chance that the November reveal is just a production-intent concept with slightly unrealistic features. We say that because the actual market launch is scheduled for the fall of next year. While Ford has plans for plenty of other EVs, this really does sound like a Tesla rival in the making.