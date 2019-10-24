New Ford Mach E Mustang-Styled Electric SUV Teased, Looks Rather Cool

The Ford Motor Company claims it has “busted the myth that electric vehicles have to be boring.” Mach E is thy name, and the Mustang-inspired design is obvious if you take a long glance at the following teaser photo. The question is, will it be as exciting as other performance EVs?
Tesla is the golden standard for the most obvious of reasons, and knowing the Blue Oval, the engineers in Michigan couldn’t have bettered the Model Y Performance. Range is another metric worth highlighting. At 600 kilometers (370 miles) measured during the New European Driving Cycle phase-out, there’s no denying the Mach E could’ve been much better.
Model Y Long Range customers can expect 34 fewer miles from a full charge of their electric crossover, but nevertheless, Ford has yet to publish the electric utility vehicle’s officially homologated figures. “Ford is gearing up to unveil its all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV across the globe on November 17th,” and chances are all-wheel drive is on the menu too.
The Blue Oval released a development video of the Mach E in September, undergoing testing in sub-zero weather. A few scenes where the e-crossover is slippin’ and slidin’ reveal the dual-motor layout, and we wouldn’t have our Mustang-inspired electric vehicle any other way.
In regard to how this fellow here looks, remember the Chevrolet Blazer? General Motors grafted the Camaro’s face to the mid-sized crossover with front-wheel drive as standard, and to bring the point home, the dashboard design is also heavily inspired by the archrival of the ‘Stang.
The truth of the matter is, Ford isn’t revolutionizing electric vehicles with the March E. Dearborn is rather late to the game if you look at the bigger picture, and Ford has even signed a partnership with Volkswagen to use their MEB vehicle architecture for a pair of European EVs.
Speaking of origin, care to guess where the Mach E will be manufactured? Cuautitlan in Mexico, ladies and gents! That’s globalization in a nutshell, and Donald Trump isn’t exactly happy either.
Model Y Long Range customers can expect 34 fewer miles from a full charge of their electric crossover, but nevertheless, Ford has yet to publish the electric utility vehicle’s officially homologated figures. “Ford is gearing up to unveil its all-electric, Mustang-inspired SUV across the globe on November 17th,” and chances are all-wheel drive is on the menu too.
The Blue Oval released a development video of the Mach E in September, undergoing testing in sub-zero weather. A few scenes where the e-crossover is slippin’ and slidin’ reveal the dual-motor layout, and we wouldn’t have our Mustang-inspired electric vehicle any other way.
In regard to how this fellow here looks, remember the Chevrolet Blazer? General Motors grafted the Camaro’s face to the mid-sized crossover with front-wheel drive as standard, and to bring the point home, the dashboard design is also heavily inspired by the archrival of the ‘Stang.
The truth of the matter is, Ford isn’t revolutionizing electric vehicles with the March E. Dearborn is rather late to the game if you look at the bigger picture, and Ford has even signed a partnership with Volkswagen to use their MEB vehicle architecture for a pair of European EVs.
Speaking of origin, care to guess where the Mach E will be manufactured? Cuautitlan in Mexico, ladies and gents! That’s globalization in a nutshell, and Donald Trump isn’t exactly happy either.