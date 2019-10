For one thing, Shane Baxley, the digital artist behind this eye candy, has a brief message to deliver along with the image: "If a Stratos fu**ed a Modulo?"Now, while the Lancia Stratos Zero and the Ferrari Modulo both wrote wedge concept history back in 1970, they came from different designers.The Lancia, which this digital dream appears to look closer to, came from the magical hands of designer Marcello Gandini: one could say the Bertone designer was between two iconic production car jobs at the time, since he had delivered the Lamborghini Miura and was preparing the Countatch back then.When it comes to the Prancing Horse, this was the creation of Pinifarina's Paolo Martin and I'm all too excited to remind you that the machine has recently been restored to its former glory by James Glickenhaus (here's a recent update on the matter).As you'll notice below, the artist mentioned above also seems to have come up with a second image of the contraption. This is actually more of a sketch and, at least from behind my screen, it seems to tip the balance towards the Stratos Zero even more, which is the reason behind the title above.PS: If the said title seems familiar, it's probably because I've used it when describing a sketch of a modern-day Lamborghini Countach , so here's to hoping supercar producers get the message and deliver these kind of lines once again.