Ford Mach E To Be Built In Mexico, S650 Mustang In Flat Rock

21 Mar 2019
Michigan is the home of Ford, and Flat Rock is where the Blue Oval manufactures the Mustang since the fifth generation for the 2005 model year. Opened in 1972 as the Michigan Casting Center, the assembly plant in Wayne County will serve as the stomping ground for the S650 as well.
No fewer than $850 million will be invested in Flat Rock through 2023, adding a second shift. A part of those funds is going towards the seventh-generation Mustang, which will share the CD6 vehicle architecture with the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Rear- and all-wheel drive, ladies and gents; and don’t forget the CD6 also supports different levels of electrification.

"We’ve taken a fresh look at the growth rates of electrified vehicles and know we need to protect additional production capacity given our accelerated plans for fully electric vehicles,” declared Joe Hinrichs. By that, the president of global operations wants to reassure the people of Michigan and those living near Cuautitlan in Mexico.

Cuautitlan is where Ford will manufacture the “all-electric performance SUV” starting in 2020. The Blue Oval even took to Twitter about it, trolling Tesla like the Mach E is something of a second coming of the electric vehicle revolution. The truth of the matter is, the Mustang-inspired crossover has a similar range to the Model Y with the Long Range battery and rear-wheel drive while featuring a less desirable badge than the Tesla.

The next generation of the Transit Connect commercial and passenger van will be built in Mexico too, starting in 2021 at the Hermosillo plant. An autonomous vehicle manufacturing center is in the pipeline for southeast Michigan, and the first AVs are scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2021 for deployment in commercial services.

“As we ramp up AV production, this plan allows us to adjust our investment spending to accommodate the pace of growth of this exciting new technology,” concluded Hinrichs. Oh, and by the way, Volkswagen is open to sharing the MEB with Ford.
