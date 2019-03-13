3 Mercedes-Benz's Pre-Safe Plus Emergency Braking Causes Cycling Pileup

Automatic Emergency Braking Is Becoming Standard in the U.S., Tesla in the Lead

"It is also encouraging that more than half of models now come with AEB standard, and a third already have more advanced capabilities like pedestrian detection." On Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released an update on the progress made in installing the system across fleets.Of the 20 car makers that promised to use AEB in all their cars, Tesla is among the few to have the feature available in all of its models. Granted, Elon Musk’s company is also the one with the smallest number of car models currently on the market, and AEB is a must have for Tesla’s Autopilot feature.For 2019 cars, Volvo caught up with Tesla, it too being at 100 percent. Coming in fast from behind is Mercedes-Benz , which managed to already fit AEB in 89 percent of the cars it sells in the U.S.. Toyota completes the top of the list with 90 percent.Lagging behind are, surprisingly, domestic brands. General Motors is for the 2019 model year at 0 percent, FCA also at zero percent, and Ford at 36 percent.The initiative was announced back in 2015 by the NHTSA and IIHS as a means to get AEB to become standard faster than it would have been possible via a federal piece of legislation. Each year, the participant carmakers submit reports on their progress, and they are being monitored by Consumer Reports."When it comes to being on track for the 2022 targets, most manufacturers are ahead of the curve, but far too many still need to kick their efforts into gear," said in a statement David Friedman, Consumer Reports vice president."It is also encouraging that more than half of models now come with AEB standard, and a third already have more advanced capabilities like pedestrian detection."

