Ford Tells Tesla “Hold Your Horses,” Mustang-inspired Electric SUV Incoming

Do you like the new Model Y? Are you surprised that it looks similar to the Model 3 sedan but costs 10 percent more? We’re not, but crossovers are all the rage these days, and Tesla made an inspired decision. On the other hand, Ford is dissing Palo Alto on Twitter, posting the electrified Mustang logo and the caption “Hold Your Horses.”
One reply goes like “how about producing an EV that'll give Tesla a run for their money,” and we couldn’t agree more. The electrified C-Max wasn’t great, neither was the Focus, and the list goes on. The F-150 Hybrid and F-150 EV are nowhere to be seen, but fret not! The Ford Motor Company plans to roll out the Mach E as soon as April 2019.
Trolling Tesla for the Model Y is one thing, but the Mustang-inspired electric crossover isn’t expected to feature seven seats. Test mules of the Mach E appear to slot the newcomer between the compact and mid-size segments, but then again, Palo Alto has the wow factor the Blue Oval never will.
In the “4Q 2018 And Full Year Earnings Review And 2019 Outlook,” the Ford Motor Company confirmed the Mach E would be revealed this year. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2020, and the yet-unnamed crossover promises in the ballpark of 300 miles of range.
Coincidence or not, the Y in S 3 X Y is EPA-rated at 300 miles for the Long Range with rear-wheel drive. The Standard Range with rear-wheel drive that’s supposed to retail at $39,000 will enter production in early 2021 according to Tesla, featuring 230 miles of range.
Because electrification doesn’t make much sense when gasoline is $2.50 a gallon, Ford decided to infuse the Mustang’s character into the electric crossover to inspire performance. You know; customers are deceived into thinking the Mach E should drive sporty because it looks like a Mustang.
It’s exactly this rationale that backfired not that long ago, forcing Ford to drop the Mach 1 nameplate as Mustang enthusiasts weren’t having any of it. Team Edison is putting the finishing touches on the Mach E in an old garment factory in Corktown, Detroit. The 55-person unit has to make good on the automaker’s promise to bring 40 electrified models to market by 2022 as part of an investment that totals $11 billion.
Hold your horses pic.twitter.com/EYNqZLv3ER— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 15, 2019