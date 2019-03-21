autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Ford Tells Tesla “Hold Your Horses,” Mustang-inspired Electric SUV Incoming

21 Mar 2019, 10:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Do you like the new Model Y? Are you surprised that it looks similar to the Model 3 sedan but costs 10 percent more? We’re not, but crossovers are all the rage these days, and Tesla made an inspired decision. On the other hand, Ford is dissing Palo Alto on Twitter, posting the electrified Mustang logo and the caption “Hold Your Horses.”
26 photos
2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover2020 Ford Mach E electric crossover
One reply goes like “how about producing an EV that'll give Tesla a run for their money,” and we couldn’t agree more. The electrified C-Max wasn’t great, neither was the Focus, and the list goes on. The F-150 Hybrid and F-150 EV are nowhere to be seen, but fret not! The Ford Motor Company plans to roll out the Mach E as soon as April 2019.

Trolling Tesla for the Model Y is one thing, but the Mustang-inspired electric crossover isn’t expected to feature seven seats. Test mules of the Mach E appear to slot the newcomer between the compact and mid-size segments, but then again, Palo Alto has the wow factor the Blue Oval never will.

In the “4Q 2018 And Full Year Earnings Review And 2019 Outlook,” the Ford Motor Company confirmed the Mach E would be revealed this year. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2020, and the yet-unnamed crossover promises in the ballpark of 300 miles of range.

Coincidence or not, the Y in S 3 X Y is EPA-rated at 300 miles for the Long Range with rear-wheel drive. The Standard Range with rear-wheel drive that’s supposed to retail at $39,000 will enter production in early 2021 according to Tesla, featuring 230 miles of range.

Because electrification doesn’t make much sense when gasoline is $2.50 a gallon, Ford decided to infuse the Mustang’s character into the electric crossover to inspire performance. You know; customers are deceived into thinking the Mach E should drive sporty because it looks like a Mustang.

It’s exactly this rationale that backfired not that long ago, forcing Ford to drop the Mach 1 nameplate as Mustang enthusiasts weren’t having any of it. Team Edison is putting the finishing touches on the Mach E in an old garment factory in Corktown, Detroit. The 55-person unit has to make good on the automaker’s promise to bring 40 electrified models to market by 2022 as part of an investment that totals $11 billion.

2020 Ford Mach E EV Ford Mach E SUV Ford crossover Tesla
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
FORD models:
FORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVAll FORD models  
 
 