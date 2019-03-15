autoevolution
Tesla Model Y Specifications Revealed, Priced At $39,000 Before Savings

15 Mar 2019
No, you’re not seeing things. What Tesla did with the Model Y was to jack up the Model 3, keeping the front-end design, proportions, door handles, and many more elements. Even the cabin’s layout and infotainment system are shared, going to show how related the two actually are.
“Production is expected to begin late next year,” says Tesla on the configurator for the Model Y, which also reveals a starting price of $47,000 before savings for the Long Range with rear-wheel drive. Acceleration and top speed in this specification are rated at 5.5 seconds and 130 mph, respectively.

The estimated EPA range is 300 miles, going down to 280 for the Long Range with AWD and Performance that comes standard with all-wheel drive. Speaking of the go-faster specification, acceleration and top speed are rated at 3.5 seconds and 150 mph. For the Long Range with AWD, make that 4.8 seconds and 135 mph.

Tesla further highlights that “Standard Range production is expected to begin in early 2021,” and yes, the Model Y will be manufactured in China too. 18-inch aero wheels come standard, and exterior colors number five choices (black, white, silver, blue, red). 19-inch wheels are also available. Two additional seats can be had for an additional $3,000 starting from 2021.

The black-and-white interior option? Make that $1,000, thank you! Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability add $3,000 and $5,000 to the tally. In the case of the Model Y Performance, the wheels are 20 inches in diameter from the get-go. If you were wondering how much the Model Y Standard Range will cost in 2021, Tesla announced that the order books would open at $39,000 before savings.

Fall 2020 is when the first vehicles are expected to be delivered to customers in the United States, which is a heck of a lot of time. Given how much Tesla’s customers waited for the Model 3, there’s no denying the pre-orders will pour in like monsoon rains ending the dry season.

The most affordable Model Y has a range of 230 miles, good enough for an electric vehicle of this size and weight. Oh, and by the way, 66 cubic feet of cargo space is comparable to the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

