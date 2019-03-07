Tesla V3 Supercharging Introduced, Supports 250 kW Peak Power

If you thought charging takes a long time, Tesla would like to present you with V3 Supercharging. The next generation of Superchargers is capable of charge rates of up to up to 1,000 miles per hour, supporting peak rates of up to supports peak rates of up to 250 kW per car.

With these additions, “the Supercharger network will be able to serve more than twice more vehicles per day at the end of 2019 compared with today.” Given how popular the



Tesla anticipates the charging time at a V3 Supercharger will drop to 15 minutes or thereabouts. In addition to the peak rate of 250 kW, the Palo Alto-based automaker is rolling out a feature called On-Route Battery Warmup. The question is, how does this piece of software work?



First of all, you set the car’s navigation to the station of your liking. By heating the battery to the optimal temperature while driving towards the charging station, the purpose of On-Route Battery Warmup is to reduce charge times by 25 percent.



On a related note,



The 1-MW power cabinet features a similar design to the automaker’s utility-scale products. At 250 kW, a Tesla Model 3 with the Long Range battery option needs five minutes to recover 75 miles of range.



