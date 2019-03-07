autoevolution
Tesla V3 Supercharging Introduced, Supports 250 kW Peak Power

7 Mar 2019
If you thought charging takes a long time, Tesla would like to present you with V3 Supercharging. The next generation of Superchargers is capable of charge rates of up to up to 1,000 miles per hour, supporting peak rates of up to supports peak rates of up to 250 kW per car.
What car? Only the Model 3 for the time being. The Model S and Model X will receive a software update for V3 Supercharging in the second quarter, and as expected, the Model Y will ship with this software from the get-go. Tesla pledged to open Superchargers capable of 250 kilowatt-hours in North America starting in the second quarter, Europe in the third quarter, and Asia-Pacific region towards the end of the year.

With these additions, “the Supercharger network will be able to serve more than twice more vehicles per day at the end of 2019 compared with today.” Given how popular the Model 3 is, more Superchargers and faster charging will benefit owners all around the world.

Tesla anticipates the charging time at a V3 Supercharger will drop to 15 minutes or thereabouts. In addition to the peak rate of 250 kW, the Palo Alto-based automaker is rolling out a feature called On-Route Battery Warmup. The question is, how does this piece of software work?

First of all, you set the car’s navigation to the station of your liking. By heating the battery to the optimal temperature while driving towards the charging station, the purpose of On-Route Battery Warmup is to reduce charge times by 25 percent.

On a related note, Tesla is unlocking 145-kW charge rates for the V2 Supercharger network, now numbering in the 12,000s. This upgrade will roll out in the coming weeks, which is good news as we wait for the V3 Supercharger to go online.

The 1-MW power cabinet features a similar design to the automaker’s utility-scale products. At 250 kW, a Tesla Model 3 with the Long Range battery option needs five minutes to recover 75 miles of range.

