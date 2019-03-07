autoevolution
Video of Dude Sleeping While Doing 75mph in Tesla Model 3 Goes Viral

7 Mar 2019
Not few are the instances in which drivers turned to Tesla Model 3’s Autopilot function for what they thought was a safe and relaxing nap while zooming down highways, sometimes even to fatal consequences. This could have been one of those times, too.
However, since we haven’t heard anything on the news about another Tesla crash near in California, it’s safe to assume this particular driver made it home alive and unharmed. He’s also becoming somewhat of a star online, after Seth Blake, the guitarist for the band Wage War, posted on Twitter a video of him sleeping at the wheel.

You can see it at the bottom of the page. The video was actually shot by Blake’s fiancee, who was in the passenger seat. It shows the driver, one hand on the wheel, with his head slumped to the side, clearly sleeping. Blake the dude was legit “snoozing” while the car was doing 75 mph, so he must have had the Autopilot on.

“We were near or around him in traffic for about 10 minutes before we lost him. He was going about 75 mph for the first five minutes before we hit LA stop and go traffic for the last five (which felt a little safer),” Blake explains for Fox News Autos.

“We eventually lost him, but he was asleep pretty much the whole time. I saw him open his eyes once to look around, but he quickly dozed back to sleep,” the guitarist adds.

Since he doesn’t mention it, we can infer Blake didn’t call the cops, but merely stuck to filming and posting about the reckless driver. As some of his followers / fans point out, that makes him almost as bad as the Tesla driver, since he saw a clear instance of reckless driving and failed to properly report it, thus endangering all motorists.

Police recommend that, whenever you see a driver driving recklessly, regardless of what that entails, to call 911 immediately.

Tesla Model 3 autopilot viral video reckless driving
