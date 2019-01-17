Angry Woman Rams 6 Cars at Dealership After Dispute With Employees

autoevolution
This is far from the ideal way to solve a dispute, so here’s to hoping it was worth it: a woman from Redmond, Oregon, is facing time behind bars on a string of charges after intentionally ramming cars in the parking lot of a local dealership, after a dispute with the staff there.
Redmond Police arrested 37-year-old Vanessa Hancock after several calls were placed to report a 2011 Kia Sportage was ramming cars inside the parking lot of a local car dealership. According to the Oregon Live, the incident occurred after a dispute with the staff at the dealership but the reason behind the dispute has not been made public.

Hancock wrecked 6 cars and her own, and almost hit 2 employees from the dealership before she sped away. Police caught up with her and were able to arrest her without further incident.

“Several people called 911 around 10:25 a.m. to report seeing Vanessa Hancock driving away from Truce Auto on South U.S. 97 in a 2011 Kia Sportage that was losing car parts while on the road,” the publication reports. “Redmond police said officers stopped the damaged Kia in a parking lot about 3 miles away from the car dealer.”

Hancock was booked into jail and later released on her own recognizance. She is facing charges of reckless driving and reckless endangering, failure to perform the duties of a driver and first-degree criminal mischief.

In light of the incident, Redmond Police warns drivers against taking violent actions under stress. Obviously, committing a crime will not solve anything – it never has and never will.

“The Redmond Police Department encourages those experiencing civil disputes to seek resolution without resorting to criminal behavior,” the department says in a statement. “Resources are available in the form of attorneys, Legal Aid and courts to help resolve disputes.”
