2019 Suzuki Swift Gains Attitude In the UK

A special edition based on the entry-level trim, the Swift Attitude is now available to order in the United Kingdom. Compared to the SZ3, this special edition adds styling flair that includes carbon-effect side skirts. 5 photos



Under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure,



This makes the special edition £1,000 more expensive than the SZ3 on which it’s based, and customers can opt for Fervent Red at no cost. Metallic colors add £485 to the price, and the palette includes Pure White (pictured), Premium Black, Burning Red, and Mineral Grey.



With zero APR, nil advance deposit, and a £500 finance contribution from Suzuki, the Swift Attitude does make a lot of sense as a first car for students and up-and-coming professionals. In other words, you looking at £155 per month for four years and a mileage limit of 24,000 miles. Lessees can opt to buy the car outright at the end of the deal for £5,069.



Now in its fourth generation, the



Now in its fourth generation, the Swift is also available with all-wheel drive and with hybrid assistance. At 870 kilograms (1,918 pounds) from the get-go, the subcompact hatchback also happens to be one of the lightest cars in the segment. The HEARTECT platform also ensures tidy handling in the corners, and if you have the greenback, you should put the Swift Sport on your shortlist. The range-topping model starts at 17,499 pounds sterling (including a customer saving of £1,000), packing 138 bhp as it's also the case with the Vitara S.