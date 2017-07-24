autoevolution

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Is Not For Everyone, Packs 1.4 Turbo

It's been over a year since we got the hunch that the next generation Swift Sport would use the 1.4-liter turbo from the Vitara S. And we were absolutely right, as the pocket rocket from Japan just dropped its old 1.6-liter for something with forced induction.
Now, we have no way of knowing how the 2018 Swift Sport feels to drive, but the 140 horsepower turbo engine does add a thick layer of enjoyment to the Vitara. The power output might be about the same as before, but peak output comes in earlier and torque is increased to 220 Nm (162 lb-ft).

Now, there aren't any hot hatchbacks that we can compare it with except for the base 500 Abarth. Renault used to make a comparable Twingo RS, but stopped doing it a while back. We now wonder who would be crazy enough to buy a smart Brabus or a Twingo GT over this car.

The output seems low until you realize the car weighs only 870kg (1,918lbs), thus affording a power-to-weight ratio of 159hp per ton. Of course, it's also going to have upgraded brakes and suspension over the standard 70 horsepower models.

Styling isn't too bad either. At the front, we have a deeper, wider grille with a black mesh, followed by the most expensive headlights the regular Swift offered and a redesigned bumper with an added chin spoiler. Down the side, the Sport is decorated with new skirts and a set of 17-inch wheels. The back end keeps that overcooked but totally cool dual exhaust system.

Otherwise, that's about it. Suzuki isn’t revealing anything until the world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show on 12 September. So we can't tell you whether they will try to offer a 6-speed auto option. But hardly anybody bought one in that configuration. This 5-door body is a great idea, though.
