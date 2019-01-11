Suzuki Jimny Turned into Baby G-Class Meets Real G-Class

The G-Class, old or new, is a utilitarian piece of kit that intimidates with its stature. You climb into it and feel like everybody else is inferior to you. But the roads in Japan aren't that wide, so somebody had to shrink it down to a manageable size.

Liberty Walk is well known for making everyone's favorite Lamborghini or Ferrari widebody kit, but they have a sense of humor too. Earlier last year, the company made a kei car in the shape of the



In any case, we've shown you this Jimny conversion before, but now that every screw is tightened, LW decided to do a shoot with an actual G-Class. Unfortunately, these amazing photos have fallen victim to Japan's slow-speed internet (they're low-resolution).



The scale difference between the two is not night-and-day. It's safe to say that that the Jimny is now a dead ringer for the Merc, which is a G63 AMG . They've got matching white paint and blacked out rooves, fender flares and wheels. Do these SUVs deliver tofu in difficult-to-reach places?



Of course, not everything is a perfect copy. For example, there wasn't room for a huge chrome grille, but that kind of fits with the fact that the Jimny's engines are tine and don't require much feeding. On top of that, some of the elements are fake, like the roof-mounted light bar. Of course, the Jimny is only available as a two-door, but that in combination with the spare wheel and short overhangs make it a match for the classic G-Class. Until the day when we can print our cars in whatever size we want comes, this will have to suffice. It's one of the many Suzuki Jimny conversions that will end up looking like the Mercedes