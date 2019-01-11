Man Crashes His Pontiac G8 Doing Donuts in Empty Parking Lot

autoevolution

A 40-year-old man from Ohio can kiss goodbye both the title of dad of the year and of driver of the year after crashing his car while doing donuts in an empty – but snowy – parking lot.
The man, whose identity has not been made public, is the living example of why you should never bite off more than you can chew – or whatever cliché fits a situation where some dude believes he’s better at something than he actually is.

The 40-year-old man got into his newly bought car, a blue Pontiac G8 GT, and got his kids in the backseat, and he started doing donuts in an empty parking lot. Because there was snow on the ground, he lost control of the car, which spun and hit a live power pole, the Dayton Daily News reports.

The crash happened in Riverside, Ohio, in a deserted parking lot of a former Kmart. “The pole crashed to the parking lot in the incident reported just about 4:30 p.m. Police said the man and the children, one of whom is of high school age and the other younger, suffered non life-threatening injuries,” the publication reports.

Video shot at the scene of the crash is also available at the bottom of the page.

The man will be cited for reckless operation and will most likely have to cover the bill for putting up another live power pole. The report doesn’t say whether he’s facing any consequence for putting his kids at risk, but you can count he will get at least a talking-down from their mother.

So now, in addition to dealing with his kids’ injuries as well as his own, he’ll also have to come up with enough money to pay the fines and to pay for a new car. It looks like his old one won’t be of much use.

