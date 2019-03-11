Elon Musk Is “Most Excited” By Tesla Pickup Truck Than Model Y

Expected to bear the name of Model P, the first-ever pickup truck from Tesla has been confirmed for reveal. The unveiling will take place “later this year” according to Elon Musk on Twitter, and the chief exec also happens to be “most excited” by the all-electric workhorse.
“Maybe it will be too futuristic for most people, but I love it,” he concluded, leaving all options open. Maybe the Musk Man is referring to a sci-fi cabin? Time will tell, but knowing Tesla, the designers behind the Model P will ensure the looks will be appreciated by the mainstream too.
In a tweer from April 13th, 2017, Elon replied to a fellow follower the pickup truck would be shown in the flesh in “18 to 24 months.” April 13th, 2019 is, therefore, the original deadline, and given the troubles Tesla faced with Model 3 production in 2018, here’s keeping those fingers crossed the Model P won’t be postponed for a second time.
The Model P is understood to reach the market in 2020 right after the Model Y, and according to Elon, except the pickup to be “maybe slightly larger” than the F-150 from Ford. Speaking of the devil, the F-150 Hybrid will be launched in 2020. Not long after that, the F-150 EV will be added to the lineup.
Turning our attention to the present, we’re a few days away from the reveal of the Model Y. Related to the Model 3 and sitting higher than Tesla’s cheapest sedan, the electric crossover will go official on March 14th at the Los Angeles Design Studio. 10 percent larger than the Model 3, the Model Y will, therefore, cost 10 percent more.
How much, you’re asking? Given that the Model 3 with the Standard Range option and rear-wheel drive is $35,000 before savings, you’re looking at $38,500. The bulkier proportions will take their toll on range, so don’t expect 220 miles on a full charge from the Model Y.
The Model 3 Performance is $58,000 before savings, meaning that the Model Y Performance could retail at $63,800. Too much or great value, drop a comment and let us know your opinion.
No, that unveil is later this year— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019
Yes. Personally, I’m most excited by the Tesla Truck. Maybe it will be too futuristic for most people, but I love it.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019